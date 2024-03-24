Jorge Martin wins as Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez collide

A brilliant start from Jorge Martin saw him take the lead away from Enea Bastianini heading into turn one.

Francesco Bagnaia was third before losing that position to sprint winner Maverick Vinales, before Marc Marquez attacked the reigning world champion.

Slight contact was made between the pair on the exit of turn five as Bagnaia managed to hold off the Gresini rider.

There was a crash on lap one for Franco Morbidelli, while a second Ducati in the form of Alex Marquez went down on lap two at turn five.

At the front, Martin was continuing to lead although Vinales was closing in, while the three KTM’s of Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta were battling over sixth, seventh and eighth.

Miller then lost positions to both riders on lap five after running wide at turn one when Binder dove to the inside.

After seeing Bastianini set the fastest lap of the race, Vinales responded by doing the same as he reduced Martin’s lead to three tenths.

In the battle for sixth, Acosta pulled off a brilliant overtake on Binder before setting the fastest lap of the race.

The sensational rookie caught and passed Marquez immediately on lap eight as he then reeled in Bagnaia for P4.

After several laps behind Bagnaia, Acosta finally lined up a move at turn one but nearly lost the front which allowed the Ducati rider back through.

A mistake on lap 16 then saw Acosta lose time to Bagnaia, while Martin set the fastest lap of the race.

With just five laps to go, Acosta finally made his move stick on Bagnaia after bolting to the inside at turn three.

That gave Marquez a sniff of fifth spot as the former Honda rider nearly collided with the factory Ducati rider at turn 13.

Marquez applied pressure before going for the position at turn five, but after running slightly wide, Marquez was then hit by Bagnaia as both riders crashed.

Marquez got back aboard his machine but could only finish 16th, while Bagnaia returned to pit lane and retired.

More drama followed on the final lap as Vinales crashed out of third after appearing to think the race was over with one to go.

Vinales ran wide before highsiding his Aprilia machine, which gave Acosta the podium finish.