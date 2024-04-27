UPDATED: Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Spanish Sprint race at Jerez, round 4 of 21.

Jorge
Jorge

Updated after Fabio Quartararo (3rd), Raul Fernandez (6th), Fabio di Giannantonio (13th), Jack Miller (14th) and Alex Rins (15th) all receive 8-second post-race penalties for low tyre pressure.

Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)92 
2^2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*63(-29)
3˅1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)59(-33)
4˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)56(-36)
5=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)50(-42)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)49(-43)
7^1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)40(-52)
8˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)39(-53)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)25(-67)
10^2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-68)
11˅1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)22(-70)
12˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)20(-72)
13^1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)15(-77)
14˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)14(-78)
15^1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)10(-82)
16^1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)8(-84)
17NADaniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-85)
18˅3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)7(-85)
19NAFranco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)6(-86)
20˅2Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)5(-87)
21˅2Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-89)
22˅2Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)2(-90)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions. 
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race. 
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions. 
* Rookie 
 

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7 hours ago
Binder on Bagnaia clash: “I stuck to my normal line”
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
8 hours ago
Marc Marquez ‘disappointed’ by mistake, ‘but every time I feel closer and closer’
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
Results
9 hours ago
UPDATED: Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
9 hours ago
Jorge Martin admits ‘the realistic position was second’ had Marc Marquez not crashed
Marc Marquez crash Tissot Sprint Race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez crash Tissot Sprint Race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
9 hours ago
Four names in the mix for Audi as they seek to complete F1 driver line-up
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team Reserve Driver and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP)
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team Reserve Driver and…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
9 hours ago
Dani Pedrosa promoted to Sprint podium - Quartararo among 5 riders with tyre pressure penalties
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
Results
9 hours ago
UPDATED: 2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
10 hours ago
Pedro Acosta on second place in the championship: ‘Nobody expected that’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
11 hours ago
Explained: The cause of Jerez crashes - including Marc Marquez ‘heartbreak’
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April