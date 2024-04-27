UPDATED: Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Updated after Fabio Quartararo (3rd), Raul Fernandez (6th), Fabio di Giannantonio (13th), Jack Miller (14th) and Alex Rins (15th) all receive 8-second post-race penalties for low tyre pressure.

Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 92 2 ^2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 63 (-29) 3 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 59 (-33) 4 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 56 (-36) 5 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 50 (-42) 6 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 49 (-43) 7 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 40 (-52) 8 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 39 (-53) 9 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 25 (-67) 10 ^2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-68) 11 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 22 (-70) 12 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 20 (-72) 13 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 15 (-77) 14 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 14 (-78) 15 ^1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-82) 16 ^1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 8 (-84) 17 NA Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-85) 18 ˅3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 7 (-85) 19 NA Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 6 (-86) 20 ˅2 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-87) 21 ˅2 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-89) 22 ˅2 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 2 (-90)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

