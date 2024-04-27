UPDATED: Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Spanish Sprint race at Jerez, round 4 of 21.
Updated after Fabio Quartararo (3rd), Raul Fernandez (6th), Fabio di Giannantonio (13th), Jack Miller (14th) and Alex Rins (15th) all receive 8-second post-race penalties for low tyre pressure.
|Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|92
|2
|^2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|63
|(-29)
|3
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|59
|(-33)
|4
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|56
|(-36)
|5
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|50
|(-42)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|49
|(-43)
|7
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|40
|(-52)
|8
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|39
|(-53)
|9
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|25
|(-67)
|10
|^2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-68)
|11
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|22
|(-70)
|12
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|20
|(-72)
|13
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|15
|(-77)
|14
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|14
|(-78)
|15
|^1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-82)
|16
|^1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-84)
|17
|NA
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-85)
|18
|˅3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|7
|(-85)
|19
|NA
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|6
|(-86)
|20
|˅2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-87)
|21
|˅2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-89)
|22
|˅2
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-90)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie