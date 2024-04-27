Jorge Martin wins the Jerez sprint, Marc Marquez crashes from the lead, Francesco Bagnaia taken out

Starting from pole for the first time since joining Ducati, Marc Marquez swept across the circuit to cover top spot, however, he could do nothing to stop Brad Binder who took the lead.

Marquez then lost second to Jorge Martin, who went on the attack later on in the lap as he grabbed top spot from Binder.

Aleix Espargaro suffered an early DNF after crashing out of the race at turn eight.

Jack Miller went down a few corners later but the KTM rider was able to remount following his tip-off at the final corner.

At the front, drama started when Marc Marquez and Binder exchanged second spot.

Marquez went through at turn nine before Binder came back at the eight-time world champion heading into the final corner.

That allowed Alex Marquez to take over second but his brother Marc got back ahead thanks to better drive out of the final corner.

Just behind, Binder, Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia came to blows when Binder hit the factory Ducati rider at turn one.

Bagnaia crashed out as a result, following an aggressive pass from Bezzecchi on both riders, although it was Binder who made contact with Bagnaia.

On lap four Fabio Di Giannanotonio became the latest rider to go down as he also threw his Ducati at the gravel at turn 13.

Leading by just over six tenths, Martin’s lead disappeared after losing the front at turn seven.

Martin stayed aboard his Ducati but it gave Marquez a run on him before a move for the lead took place at turn nine.

Then came lap nine which was one of the most dramatic laps ever in MotoGP.

Alex Marquez crashed out of third place, before Binder and Enea Bastianini, who were directly behind him all lost the front-end of their machines in tandem.

Marc Marquez then went down from the lead at turn nine, but the former Repsol Honda rider managed to get back underway.

One lap later and it was the turn of Maverick Vinales to suffer a crash as the COTA winner lost the front-end at turn five as well.

At the front, Martin came home to secure a dominant sprint win ahead of Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo.