UPDATED: 2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results

UPDATE: Fabio Quartararo (3rd at the finish), Raul Fernandez (6th), Fabio di Giannantonio (13th), Jack Miller (14th) and Alex Rins (15th) all receive 8-second post-race penalties for low tyre pressure.

Dani Pedrosa moves up to third and claims his first MotoGP top three since 2017...

2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 19m 52.682s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +2.970s 3 Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +7.102s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +8.481s 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.052s 6 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +18.131s 7 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +18.278s 8 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +18.418s 9 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +18.553s 10 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +21.136s 11 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +21.948s 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +23.882s 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +31.478s 14 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +45.901s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +70.288s 16 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +82.979s Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) DNF Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) DNF Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) DNF Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) DNF Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) DNF

*Rookie.

Jorge Martin wins a chaotic Spanish MotoGP Sprint race after a spate of accidents for frontrunners - including race leader Marc Marquez.

The constant carnage also handed second to rookie Pedro Acosta and left Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who started 23rd, fighting off KTM wild-card Dani Pedrosa for the final podium place!

World champion Francesco Bagnaia was an early casualty, going down after being sandwiched between Marco Bezzecchi and Brad Binder at Turn 1 on lap 3.

Binder was later involved in an even more bizarre incident when he, Alex Marquez and Enea Bastianini all slid off in quick succession at Turn 5.

After falling from the lead (for the second race in a row) on lap 7 of 12, Marc Marquez charged through the field but was forced to hand a position back after barging into former Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir.

Following a wet final practice and qualifying led by Marquez - who celebrated his first pole with Gresini and symbolic 93rd of his career - dry and sunny conditions awaited riders for the 12-lap Sprint.

Wet patches left by the earlier rain were among the theories for the Sprint mayhem.

Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.

The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.