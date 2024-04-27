UPDATED: 2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
UPDATE: Fabio Quartararo (3rd at the finish), Raul Fernandez (6th), Fabio di Giannantonio (13th), Jack Miller (14th) and Alex Rins (15th) all receive 8-second post-race penalties for low tyre pressure.

Dani Pedrosa moves up to third and claims his first MotoGP top three since 2017...

2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)19m 52.682s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+2.970s
3Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+7.102s
4Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+8.481s
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.052s
6Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+18.131s
7Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+18.278s
8Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+18.418s
9Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+18.553s
10Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+21.136s
11Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+21.948s
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+23.882s
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+31.478s
14Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+45.901s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+70.288s
16Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+82.979s
 Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)DNF
 Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)DNF
 Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)DNF
 Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)DNF

*Rookie.

Jorge Martin wins a chaotic Spanish MotoGP Sprint race after a spate of accidents for frontrunners - including race leader Marc Marquez.

The constant carnage also handed second to rookie Pedro Acosta and left Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who started 23rd, fighting off KTM wild-card Dani Pedrosa for the final podium place!

World champion Francesco Bagnaia was an early casualty, going down after being sandwiched between Marco Bezzecchi and Brad Binder at Turn 1 on lap 3.

Binder was later involved in an even more bizarre incident when he, Alex Marquez and Enea Bastianini all slid off in quick succession at Turn 5.

After falling from the lead (for the second race in a row) on lap 7 of 12, Marc Marquez charged through the field but was forced to hand a position back after barging into former Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir.

Following a wet final practice and qualifying led by Marquez - who celebrated his first pole with Gresini and symbolic 93rd of his career - dry and sunny conditions awaited riders for the 12-lap Sprint.

Wet patches left by the earlier rain were among the theories for the Sprint mayhem.

Home star and 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa headlines three wild-card entries this weekend, alongside Honda’s Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.

The trio are all race-testing some new parts. Pedrosa remains tight-tipped on the KTM developments, Savadori is described as riding a 'lab bike' (but no sign of the carbon fibre frame) and Bradl's Honda visibly features extensive aero updates.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

