Marc Marquez storms to first Ducati MotoGP pole at Jerez

Marc Marquez made a statement on his first flying as he separated himself from the chasing pack by over half a second.

Pedro Acosta was the rider who slotted into second after overtaking Brad Binder in the process.

Binder then went quickest on his second flying lap before a charge was coming from Marquez.

Marquez looked set to go top after a stunning sector three, however, the eight-time world champion had a big scare on the front-end as he lost too much time.

Like Marquez, a stunning sector three from Acosta looked good enough to secure provisional pole, however, the rookie crashed at the final corner.

Moments after Marco Bezzecchi went quickest, Marc Marquez put his Gresini Ducati back onto provisional pole before nearly crashing at turn one on his next lap.

Shocks in Q1 as Miller fails to advance in damp conditions

Jack Miller, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Following heavy overnight rain, qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP took place in damp conditions.

Despite losing the rear and sliding his way into the final corner, Brad Binder went quickest with his first flying lap, ahead of Franco Morbidelli.

After losing top spot momentarily to Morbidelli, Binder went back to the front of the field thanks to a 1:48.626s.

Jack Miller, who was late joining the action, then moved up to third just behind Raul Fernandez who positioned himself behind Binder.

After losing time in the final sector, Miller was then demoted to fourth behind Miguel Oliveira.

Miller was then relegated to fifth position Dani Pedrosa went second aboard the third full factory KTM machine.

A big lap then came in from former KTM rider Oliveira who went two tenths clear at the head of the leaderboard.

But the benchmark time was then moved forward by a considerable amount of time as Morbidelli went half a second clear of Oliveira.

Binder, who was two tenths down coming through sector three, then gained a lot of time back to close within +0.062s of Morbidelli’s top time.

There were further changes as Morbidelli and Binder advanced to the second phase of qualifying.