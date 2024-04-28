Starting grid for today's Spanish MotoGP: How the grid will line-up

The starting grid for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Here is how today's Spanish MotoGP at Jerez will begin.

Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Marc MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
2Marco BezzecchiITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
3Jorge MartinSPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
4Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
6Alex MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
7Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
8Franco MorbidelliITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
9Enea BastianiniITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
10Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
11Maverick ViñalesSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
12Aleix EspargaroSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
13Johann ZarcoFRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
14Miguel OliveiraPOR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
15Jack MillerAUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
16Daniel PedrosaSPA
KTM Test Rider (RC16)
17Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
18Augusto FernandezSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
19Stefan BradlGER
Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
20Joan MirSPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
21Lorenzo SavadoriITA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
22Luca MariniITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
23Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
24Takaaki NakagamiJPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
25Alex RinsSPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

After securing his first pole position for Ducati, Marc Marquez will lead the field away ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Martin, winner of the sprint race, took advantage of Marquez crashing out of the lead at turn nine.

Brad Binder will start from fourth after his incident with Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia was deemed a racing incident.

Fifth and sixth are another two Ducati machines, with Fabio Di Giannantonio ahead of Alex Marquez.

Bagnaia, who failed to finish the sprint following his crash at turn one, will start seventh ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini. 

Although he finished ont he sprint podium, Fabio Quartararo will need another miralce if he's to get close to matching the result. The Yamaha rider will line-up 23rd.

Read More

Latest News

Moto3
Results
26 mins ago
2024 Spanish Moto3 Grand Prix, Jerez - Race Results
Collin Veijer, Moto3 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Collin Veijer, Moto3 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
51 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton told “excuses must stop - decision-making has to be questioned”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Bezzecchi blames Binder for turn one clash, Bagnaia ‘couldn’t do anything’
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
MotoGP
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results
Alex
Alex
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Jerez MotoGP warm-up red flagged after Pedro Acosta accident
Pedro
Pedro

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Red Bull’s Helmut Marko quizzed about “alarm bells” at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Dani Pedrosa: “I didn’t know we were fighting for the podium!”
Dani Pedrosa, KTM podium celebration. Rob Gray (Polarity Photo)
Dani Pedrosa, KTM podium celebration. Rob Gray (Polarity Photo)
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
How to watch Spanish MotoGP today: Live stream here
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 13 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Starting grid for today's Spanish MotoGP: How the grid will line-up
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April