Starting grid for today's Spanish MotoGP: How the grid will line-up

Here is how today's Spanish MotoGP at Jerez will begin.

Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 16 Daniel Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 19 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 23 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 25 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

After securing his first pole position for Ducati, Marc Marquez will lead the field away ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Martin, winner of the sprint race, took advantage of Marquez crashing out of the lead at turn nine.

Brad Binder will start from fourth after his incident with Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia was deemed a racing incident.

Fifth and sixth are another two Ducati machines, with Fabio Di Giannantonio ahead of Alex Marquez.

Bagnaia, who failed to finish the sprint following his crash at turn one, will start seventh ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini.

Although he finished ont he sprint podium, Fabio Quartararo will need another miralce if he's to get close to matching the result. The Yamaha rider will line-up 23rd.