Starting grid for today's Spanish MotoGP: How the grid will line-up
The starting grid for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.
Here is how today's Spanish MotoGP at Jerez will begin.
|Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|16
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|19
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|23
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|25
|Alex Rins
|SPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
After securing his first pole position for Ducati, Marc Marquez will lead the field away ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.
Martin, winner of the sprint race, took advantage of Marquez crashing out of the lead at turn nine.
- Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
- Jorge Martin wins the Jerez sprint, Marc Marquez crashes from the lead, Francesco Bagnaia taken out
Brad Binder will start from fourth after his incident with Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia was deemed a racing incident.
Fifth and sixth are another two Ducati machines, with Fabio Di Giannantonio ahead of Alex Marquez.
Bagnaia, who failed to finish the sprint following his crash at turn one, will start seventh ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini.
Although he finished ont he sprint podium, Fabio Quartararo will need another miralce if he's to get close to matching the result. The Yamaha rider will line-up 23rd.