2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'39.294s4/14351k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.012s5/13351k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.263s11/15350k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.315s5/13352k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.352s5/18352k
6Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.387s11/14350k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.389s12/13353k
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.406s4/13351k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.470s3/13348k
10Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.479s3/11350k
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.531s5/11352k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.542s6/14352k
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.543s6/15352k
14Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.617s10/11347k
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.658s12/13350k
16Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.662s6/13353k
17Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.719s3/11345k
18Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.785s8/14352k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.860s5/14351k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.887s3/14348k
21Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.043s10/13348k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.244s10/13347k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+1.381s5/13348k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP records:
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.562s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.562s (2023)

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro stays top of his home Catalan MotoGP timesheets during Saturday practice, followed by the Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli.

Bagnaia - wearing Ayrton Senna tribute gloves and helmet this morning to mark the 30th anniversary of the F1 legend’s death – was just 0.012s slower than Espargaro.

Marc Marquez, already heading to this morning’s Qualifying 1 after being left directly behind his brother Alex in 12th on Friday, fell just ahead of his team-mate at Turn 5 this morning.

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco fell later in the session.

Qualifying 1, for riders outside of the top ten on Friday afternoon, will now begin.

