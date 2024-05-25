2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Saturday Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'39.294s 4/14 351k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.012s 5/13 351k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.263s 11/15 350k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.315s 5/13 352k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.352s 5/18 352k 6 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.387s 11/14 350k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.389s 12/13 353k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.406s 4/13 351k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.470s 3/13 348k 10 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.479s 3/11 350k 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.531s 5/11 352k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.542s 6/14 352k 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.543s 6/15 352k 14 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.617s 10/11 347k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.658s 12/13 350k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.662s 6/13 353k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.719s 3/11 345k 18 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.785s 8/14 352k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.860s 5/14 351k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.887s 3/14 348k 21 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.043s 10/13 348k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.244s 10/13 347k 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +1.381s 5/13 348k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP records: Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.562s (2024) Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.562s (2023)

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro stays top of his home Catalan MotoGP timesheets during Saturday practice, followed by the Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli.

Bagnaia - wearing Ayrton Senna tribute gloves and helmet this morning to mark the 30th anniversary of the F1 legend’s death – was just 0.012s slower than Espargaro.

Marc Marquez, already heading to this morning’s Qualifying 1 after being left directly behind his brother Alex in 12th on Friday, fell just ahead of his team-mate at Turn 5 this morning.

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco fell later in the session.

Qualifying 1, for riders outside of the top ten on Friday afternoon, will now begin.