2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'39.294s
|4/14
|351k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.012s
|5/13
|351k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.263s
|11/15
|350k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.315s
|5/13
|352k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.352s
|5/18
|352k
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.387s
|11/14
|350k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.389s
|12/13
|353k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.406s
|4/13
|351k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.470s
|3/13
|348k
|10
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.479s
|3/11
|350k
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.531s
|5/11
|352k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.542s
|6/14
|352k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.543s
|6/15
|352k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.617s
|10/11
|347k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.658s
|12/13
|350k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.662s
|6/13
|353k
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.719s
|3/11
|345k
|18
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.785s
|8/14
|352k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.860s
|5/14
|351k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.887s
|3/14
|348k
|21
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.043s
|10/13
|348k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.244s
|10/13
|347k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+1.381s
|5/13
|348k
* Rookie
|Official Barcelona MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.562s (2024)
|Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.562s (2023)
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro stays top of his home Catalan MotoGP timesheets during Saturday practice, followed by the Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli.
Bagnaia - wearing Ayrton Senna tribute gloves and helmet this morning to mark the 30th anniversary of the F1 legend’s death – was just 0.012s slower than Espargaro.
Marc Marquez, already heading to this morning’s Qualifying 1 after being left directly behind his brother Alex in 12th on Friday, fell just ahead of his team-mate at Turn 5 this morning.
LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco fell later in the session.
Qualifying 1, for riders outside of the top ten on Friday afternoon, will now begin.