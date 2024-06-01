2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'45.608s 5/10 358k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.339s 5/14 360k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.428s 9/11 358k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.476s 6/12 358k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.491s 9/17 360k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.492s 11/13 359k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.652s 4/10 358k 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.665s 5/11 360k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.676s 5/13 354k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.696s 9/13 353k 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.760s 8/9 355k 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.822s 12/13 353k 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.868s 5/11 348k 14 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.890s 8/12 362k 15 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.941s 3/14 356k 16 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.026s 5/13 362k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.049s 10/11 353k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.092s 9/13 355k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.248s 5/11 358k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.491s 10/12 352k 21 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.605s 10/12 358k 22 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.637s 4/11 355k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.808s 9/12 350k 24 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.860s 13/13 356k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP records: Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 44.855s (2023) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.588s (2022)

After last night’s grid penalty, Francesco Bagnaia responds by leading final practice for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at a sunny Mugello.

The world champion, chasing three home Mugello wins in a row, received a three-place grid penalty for Sunday (but not the Sprint) after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday afternoon.

Gresini's Marc Marquez was 0.339s behind Bagnaia in second this morning, with Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini completing an all-Ducati top four.

Rookie Pedro Acosta was the top non-Desmosedici in fifth for KTM, followed by the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales and Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia and the other home Italian riders unveiled special helmet designs this morning, a stand-out ‘zen’ meditation design by Marco Bezzecchi!

Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Italian MotoGP 'zen' helmet

Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race, which was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder and Bezzecchi, will now begin.