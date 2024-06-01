2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'45.608s
|5/10
|358k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.339s
|5/14
|360k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.428s
|9/11
|358k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.476s
|6/12
|358k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.491s
|9/17
|360k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.492s
|11/13
|359k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.652s
|4/10
|358k
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.665s
|5/11
|360k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.676s
|5/13
|354k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.696s
|9/13
|353k
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.760s
|8/9
|355k
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.822s
|12/13
|353k
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.868s
|5/11
|348k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.890s
|8/12
|362k
|15
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.941s
|3/14
|356k
|16
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.026s
|5/13
|362k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.049s
|10/11
|353k
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.092s
|9/13
|355k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.248s
|5/11
|358k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.491s
|10/12
|352k
|21
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.605s
|10/12
|358k
|22
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.637s
|4/11
|355k
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.808s
|9/12
|350k
|24
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.860s
|13/13
|356k
* Rookie
|Official Mugello MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 44.855s (2023)
|Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.588s (2022)
After last night’s grid penalty, Francesco Bagnaia responds by leading final practice for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at a sunny Mugello.
The world champion, chasing three home Mugello wins in a row, received a three-place grid penalty for Sunday (but not the Sprint) after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday afternoon.
Gresini's Marc Marquez was 0.339s behind Bagnaia in second this morning, with Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini completing an all-Ducati top four.
Rookie Pedro Acosta was the top non-Desmosedici in fifth for KTM, followed by the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales and Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo.
Bagnaia and the other home Italian riders unveiled special helmet designs this morning, a stand-out ‘zen’ meditation design by Marco Bezzecchi!
Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race, which was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder and Bezzecchi, will now begin.