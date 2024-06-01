2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'45.608s5/10358k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.339s5/14360k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.428s9/11358k
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.476s6/12358k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.491s9/17360k
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.492s11/13359k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.652s4/10358k
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.665s5/11360k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.676s5/13354k
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.696s9/13353k
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.760s8/9355k
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.822s12/13353k
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.868s5/11348k
14Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.890s8/12362k
15Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.941s3/14356k
16Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.026s5/13362k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.049s10/11353k
18Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.092s9/13355k
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.248s5/11358k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.491s10/12352k
21Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.605s10/12358k
22Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.637s4/11355k
23Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.808s9/12350k
24Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.860s13/13356k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 44.855s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.588s (2022)

After last night’s grid penalty, Francesco Bagnaia responds by leading final practice for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at a sunny Mugello.

The world champion, chasing three home Mugello wins in a row, received a three-place grid penalty for Sunday (but not the Sprint) after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday afternoon.

Gresini's Marc Marquez was 0.339s behind Bagnaia in second this morning, with Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini completing an all-Ducati top four.

Rookie Pedro Acosta was the top non-Desmosedici in fifth for KTM, followed by the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales and Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia and the other home Italian riders unveiled special helmet designs this morning, a stand-out ‘zen’ meditation design by Marco Bezzecchi!

Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Italian MotoGP 'zen' helmet
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Italian MotoGP 'zen' helmet

Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race, which was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder and Bezzecchi, will now begin.

© Gold & Goose
