Red Bull Ring extends contract: "Anyone who loves motorsport loves MotoGP”

Austria’s Red Bull Ring signs a five-year contract extension with MotoGP.

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Austrian MotoGP 20 August
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Austrian MotoGP 20 August

Austria’s Red Bull Ring will remain on the MotoGP calendar until at least 2030 after signing a five-year contract extension.

The Austrian GP returned to the MotoGP calendar in 2016, being voted the Best Grand Prix by the teams in 2016 and 2019.

"Anyone who loves motorsport loves MotoGP,” said Mark Mateschitz, owner of the Red Bull Ring. “It embodies racing in its purest form.

“When the best riders in the world go head-to-head and there are multiple changes of position in a single lap, nobody can stay in their seats.

“Once you’ve experienced the enthusiasm of the fans here at the Red Bull Ring, you can’t get enough of it.

“I am delighted that we have been able to secure this great event for the spectators with a long-term commitment to Austria and to the Steiermark in particular."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, added: "We’re very happy to announce that the Austrian Grand Prix will be on the calendar until 2030.

“Not only is it one of the world’s most beautiful racetracks, it also delivers an incredible weekend for fans with fantastic facilities, great entertainment events, and spectacular racing.

“The Red Bull Ring has staged some of our most iconic modern moments since the track returned to the calendar.

"As the home track for KTM and part of Red Bull’s incredible commitment to motorsport, it’s also an important venue for many of our stakeholders and Austrian motorsport as a whole.

“We’re very happy to announce that we’ll be returning until 2030 and look forward to many more years working together."



