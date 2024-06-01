Want to sponsor a MotoGP team? Gresini launches ‘fan powered sponsorship program’

Gresini MotoGP team launches fan-powered sponsorship program for as little as €125.

Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP

The Gresini MotoGP team, which runs Marc Marquez and younger brother Alex in the premier-class, has launched a new ‘fan-powered sponsorship program’.

The program ‘will enable MotoGP fans to purchase and own an exclusive personal team sponsorship package - all for as little as €125’.

The perks on offer include: ‘VIP Paddock Experiences at the Grands Prix of 2024, name placement on the bikes, on team websites, sponsor walls, and being invited to exclusive events, Zoom calls with the team members, special custom merchandise' as well as a chance to win Marc Marquez’s Ducati Panigale V4S test bike.

“We have always had an incredibly loyal fan base not only of the team but the many riders who have achieved success in our championship projects,” said Carlo Merlini, Commercial & Marketing Director of Gresini Racing.

“We could not be happier to be the first team to ever allow actual fans to become sponsors and make this available globally. We look forward to innovating and engaging in new and exciting ways.”

To find out more and potentially sponsor Gresini Racing, register here: fanpower.gresiniracing.com

