Marc Marquez: I studied what the other Ducatis are doing

After ‘nightmare’ Qualifying 1 appearances at the last two rounds, where he was left 13th and 14th on the grid, Marc Marquez broke back into direct Q2 access with fifth place on Friday at the Italian MotoGP.

“I'm happier than other Fridays, especially because we are in the Q2. This was the main target. But apart from that, the pace is good, as at the last races,” Marquez said.

“It looks like Pecco has something more, but we keep going, we keep pushing and tomorrow will be important to do a good lap in qualifying.”

The Gresini rider, who fought through the field to salvage podiums at Le Mans and Barcelona, explained that he had studied data from the other Ducatis to try and unlock the secret to a fast lap with the Desmosedici.

“I changed a bit the riding style in one lap [time attack],” said the eight-time world champion. “I studied what the other Ducatis are doing for the fast lap and I understand, but now I need time to adapt,

“I’m trying to keep my [corner] entry. That is one of my strong points. But not lose on the exit. That was basically the main problem with the new tyre that was pushing on the front.

“But the Ducati is super nice to ride here in Mugello. It’s working super well here.”

Speculation over Marquez’s 2025 plans has reached new heights at Mugello, amid rumours that he has lost out to title leader Jorge Martin for the factory Ducati seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

But Mugello is only Marquez's seventh grand prix on the GP23 and, as the time-attack technique underlines, he is continuing to improve with each event.

Marquez is currently third in the world championship, two points behind Bagnaia (who has a three-place grid penalty to serve for obstructing Marc's brother Alex in practice) and 41-points from Martin.