2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'44.504s2/7360k
2Francesco Bagnaia**ITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.043s2/8358k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.183s2/6360k
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.280s3/5361k
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.376s3/8356k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.392s6/7355k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.524s3/8365k
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.704s8/8359k
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.732s3/7361k
10Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.792s6/8353k
11Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.873s6/8361k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.954s2/6353k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'44.994s6/8359k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'45.007s6/8353k
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'45.076s6/6356k
16Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'45.218s6/8356k
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'45.728s6/8359k
18Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'45.813s6/8359k
19Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'45.824s6/8361k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'45.893s6/8360k
21Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1'45.943s3/6365k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'46.2s5/7350k
23Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'46.265s3/8355k
24Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'46.698s6/7358k

* Rookie

** 3-place grid penalty for Sunday.

Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 44.855s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.588s (2022)

Title leader Jorge Martin gets the better of hone hero Francesco Bagnaia with pole position for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

The Pramac Ducati star set a new lap record on his second of seven laps, keeping Bagnaia at bay by just 0.043s.

World champion Bagnaia has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday (but not this afternoon's Sprint) after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday.

Completing the Sprint front row, and second on the Sunday grid, will be Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Marc Marquez, strong throughout practice, walked away from a fall under braking for the downhill Turn 11 right-hander, while on a potential pole lap in the closing minutes.

The Gresini Ducati rider kept fourth place, which will be a front-row start on Sunday due to Bagnaia’s penalty.

Franco Morbidelli broke the (then) lap record to top Qualifying 1, advancing to the pole position shootout alongside Raul Fernandez.

Morbidelli took a competitive sixth in Q2, with rookie Pedro Acosta - the only KTM in the top 12 - running wide on his final lap for seventh.

However, Brad Binder, Fabio di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo and Marco Bezzecchi missed out on Q2.

Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race, which was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.

