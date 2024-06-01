2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'44.504s
|2/7
|360k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia**
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.043s
|2/8
|358k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.183s
|2/6
|360k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.280s
|3/5
|361k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.376s
|3/8
|356k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.392s
|6/7
|355k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.524s
|3/8
|365k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.704s
|8/8
|359k
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.732s
|3/7
|361k
|10
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.792s
|6/8
|353k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.873s
|6/8
|361k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.954s
|2/6
|353k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'44.994s
|6/8
|359k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|1'45.007s
|6/8
|353k
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'45.076s
|6/6
|356k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|1'45.218s
|6/8
|356k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'45.728s
|6/8
|359k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'45.813s
|6/8
|359k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'45.824s
|6/8
|361k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'45.893s
|6/8
|360k
|21
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1'45.943s
|3/6
|365k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'46.2s
|5/7
|350k
|23
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'46.265s
|3/8
|355k
|24
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'46.698s
|6/7
|358k
* Rookie
** 3-place grid penalty for Sunday.
|Official Mugello MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 44.855s (2023)
|Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.588s (2022)
Title leader Jorge Martin gets the better of hone hero Francesco Bagnaia with pole position for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
The Pramac Ducati star set a new lap record on his second of seven laps, keeping Bagnaia at bay by just 0.043s.
World champion Bagnaia has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday (but not this afternoon's Sprint) after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday.
Completing the Sprint front row, and second on the Sunday grid, will be Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.
Marc Marquez, strong throughout practice, walked away from a fall under braking for the downhill Turn 11 right-hander, while on a potential pole lap in the closing minutes.
The Gresini Ducati rider kept fourth place, which will be a front-row start on Sunday due to Bagnaia’s penalty.
Franco Morbidelli broke the (then) lap record to top Qualifying 1, advancing to the pole position shootout alongside Raul Fernandez.
Morbidelli took a competitive sixth in Q2, with rookie Pedro Acosta - the only KTM in the top 12 - running wide on his final lap for seventh.
However, Brad Binder, Fabio di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo and Marco Bezzecchi missed out on Q2.
Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race, which was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.