2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results

Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'44.504s 2/7 360k 2 Francesco Bagnaia** ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.043s 2/8 358k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.183s 2/6 360k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.280s 3/5 361k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.376s 3/8 356k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.392s 6/7 355k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.524s 3/8 365k 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.704s 8/8 359k 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.732s 3/7 361k 10 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.792s 6/8 353k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.873s 6/8 361k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.954s 2/6 353k Qualifying 1: 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'44.994s 6/8 359k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'45.007s 6/8 353k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'45.076s 6/6 356k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'45.218s 6/8 356k 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'45.728s 6/8 359k 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'45.813s 6/8 359k 19 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'45.824s 6/8 361k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'45.893s 6/8 360k 21 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1'45.943s 3/6 365k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'46.2s 5/7 350k 23 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'46.265s 3/8 355k 24 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'46.698s 6/7 358k

* Rookie

** 3-place grid penalty for Sunday.

Official Mugello MotoGP records: Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 44.855s (2023) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.588s (2022)

Title leader Jorge Martin gets the better of hone hero Francesco Bagnaia with pole position for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

The Pramac Ducati star set a new lap record on his second of seven laps, keeping Bagnaia at bay by just 0.043s.

World champion Bagnaia has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday (but not this afternoon's Sprint) after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday.

Completing the Sprint front row, and second on the Sunday grid, will be Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Marc Marquez, strong throughout practice, walked away from a fall under braking for the downhill Turn 11 right-hander, while on a potential pole lap in the closing minutes.

The Gresini Ducati rider kept fourth place, which will be a front-row start on Sunday due to Bagnaia’s penalty.

Franco Morbidelli broke the (then) lap record to top Qualifying 1, advancing to the pole position shootout alongside Raul Fernandez.

Morbidelli took a competitive sixth in Q2, with rookie Pedro Acosta - the only KTM in the top 12 - running wide on his final lap for seventh.

However, Brad Binder, Fabio di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo and Marco Bezzecchi missed out on Q2.

Brad Binder set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race, which was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.