Mugello: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix race at Mugello, round 7 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|171
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|153
|(-18)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|136
|(-35)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|114
|(-57)
|5
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|101
|(-70)
|6
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|100
|(-71)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|85
|(-86)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|82
|(-89)
|9
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|74
|(-97)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|51
|(-120)
|11
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|45
|(-126)
|12
|^2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|32
|(-139)
|13
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|32
|(-139)
|14
|^2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|31
|(-140)
|15
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|31
|(-140)
|16
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|27
|(-144)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|13
|(-158)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-158)
|19
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|9
|(-162)
|20
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-163)
|21
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-163)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-164)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie