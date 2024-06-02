Mugello: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 171 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 153 (-18) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 136 (-35) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 114 (-57) 5 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 101 (-70) 6 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 100 (-71) 7 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 85 (-86) 8 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 82 (-89) 9 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 74 (-97) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 51 (-120) 11 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 45 (-126) 12 ^2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 32 (-139) 13 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 32 (-139) 14 ^2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 31 (-140) 15 ˅2 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 31 (-140) 16 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 27 (-144) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 13 (-158) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-158) 19 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 9 (-162) 20 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-163) 21 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-163) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-164)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

