Mugello: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix race at Mugello, round 7 of 21.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)171 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)153(-18)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)136(-35)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)114(-57)
5^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*101(-70)
6˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)100(-71)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)85(-86)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)82(-89)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)74(-97)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)51(-120)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)45(-126)
12^2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)32(-139)
13˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)32(-139)
14^2Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)31(-140)
15˅2Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)31(-140)
16˅1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)27(-144)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)13(-158)
18=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-158)
19=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)9(-162)
20^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-163)
21˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-163)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-164)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

