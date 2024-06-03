KTM dismiss hope of signing Marc Marquez | Ducati “a soap opera”

"This Ducati thing looks like a soap opera"

Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta

KTM have shot down any possibility of signing Marc Marquez next season.

The manufacturer is credited with a long-held interest in the star rider, with whom they share Red Bull as a powerful sponsor.

But with Marquez’s 2025 place up in the air, KTM claim they are not in the running to land his signature.

“Marc is not available,” KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti told TNT Sports on Saturday at the Italian MotoGP.

However, staying at Ducati also does not seem to be a guarantee, at the moment.

Ducati have Gresini’s Marquez and Pramac’s Jorge Martin vying to replace Enea Bastianini in their factory team in 2025.

The Italian manufacturer’s Plan A was to put Martin in the official team and move Marquez to Pramac, where he would ride a factory-spec bike, Sky Italia reported.

But Marquez hit back with a clear verdict that Pramac “are not an option”.

Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli has since discussed introducing a fifth GP25 next season, which could enable Marquez to stay at Gresini but with updated machinery.

It remains unconfirmed whether Ducati will follow through with the idea of an extra factory bike.

KTM, meanwhile, have moved to sign up Pedro Acosta for their 2025 MotoGP rider line-up alongside Brad Binder.

“I'll be with Brad, he's under contract,” Acosta confirmed to Motorsport.

Spanish newspaper had sensationally reported that KTM’s satellite project, Tech3 GASGAS, could offer Marquez a factory-spec bike next season, plus the chance to retain key sponsor Red Bull.

"I don't know, ask [KTM boss Pit Beirer],” was Acosta’s response.

"I don't know if that's out of the question.

“At the end of the day this Ducati thing looks like a soap opera.

“Every weekend we have a different answer but nobody knows anything.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
KTM dismiss hope of signing Marc Marquez | Ducati “a soap opera”
Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
News
6h ago
How to follow the 2024 MotoGP Mugello test today
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Luca Marini ‘feeling good’, end pace ‘close to the top ten’
Luca Marini, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Luca Marini, 2024 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Raul Fernandez: I’ll have surgery on Tuesday
Raul Fernandez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Marc Marquez: Bastianini ‘a rocket', tyre smoke ‘under control’
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
14h ago
Carlos Sainz given bad news by Mercedes, who focus on Lewis Hamilton replacement
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
RR
Results
14h ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Superbike Race 1: Results
Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Enea Bastianini responds to ‘future’ talk: “I want to think about the present”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
RR
News
14h ago
Michael Dunlop pitlane chaos allows Peter Hickman to win at Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop