KTM dismiss hope of signing Marc Marquez | Ducati “a soap opera”

KTM have shot down any possibility of signing Marc Marquez next season.

The manufacturer is credited with a long-held interest in the star rider, with whom they share Red Bull as a powerful sponsor.

But with Marquez’s 2025 place up in the air, KTM claim they are not in the running to land his signature.

“Marc is not available,” KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti told TNT Sports on Saturday at the Italian MotoGP.

However, staying at Ducati also does not seem to be a guarantee, at the moment.

Ducati have Gresini’s Marquez and Pramac’s Jorge Martin vying to replace Enea Bastianini in their factory team in 2025.

The Italian manufacturer’s Plan A was to put Martin in the official team and move Marquez to Pramac, where he would ride a factory-spec bike, Sky Italia reported.

But Marquez hit back with a clear verdict that Pramac “are not an option”.

Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli has since discussed introducing a fifth GP25 next season, which could enable Marquez to stay at Gresini but with updated machinery.

It remains unconfirmed whether Ducati will follow through with the idea of an extra factory bike.

KTM, meanwhile, have moved to sign up Pedro Acosta for their 2025 MotoGP rider line-up alongside Brad Binder.

“I'll be with Brad, he's under contract,” Acosta confirmed to Motorsport.

Spanish newspaper had sensationally reported that KTM’s satellite project, Tech3 GASGAS, could offer Marquez a factory-spec bike next season, plus the chance to retain key sponsor Red Bull.

"I don't know, ask [KTM boss Pit Beirer],” was Acosta’s response.

"I don't know if that's out of the question.

“At the end of the day this Ducati thing looks like a soap opera.

“Every weekend we have a different answer but nobody knows anything.”