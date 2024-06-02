Mugello MotoGP Rider Ratings: One rider perfect in his home race

Francesco Bagnaia - 10

After failing to finish the last three sprint races, Francesco Bagnaia was back on the top step thanks to a dominant showing from the reigning world champion. Bagnaia responded to any attempts from the likes of Marquez, Bastianini and Martin to close the gap. A perfect home GP for the factory Ducati team then started with Bagnaia dominating the grand prix as he went from fifth to first in just two corners. Bagnaia was never troubled from that moment on.

Enea Bastianini - 9

Another rider who sorted out his ongoing qualifying problems was Enea Bastianini who was in contention for a big result in the sprint before contact with Jorge Martin led to him crashing out. Despite being overtaken by Marc Marquez with a few laps to go, Bastianini relied on his late race pace to regain that position on the penultimate lap, before a stunning final lap saw him catch and pass Martin.

Jorge Martin - 8

After a brilliant start to Saturday as the championship leader secured pole position, Jorge Martin soon lost points to his two main title rivals as he crashed out of the sprint race, shortly after being overtaken by Marc Marquez. On course for a comfortable second place finish, Martin saw his lead in the standings slashed again when Bastianini sliced his way through for P2.

Marc Marquez - 9

After addressing his qualifying issues, Marc Marquez had the pace to match sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia as he finished second following a battle with Martin which saw him lose too much time early on. During Sunday’s race Marquez had strong race pace until the closing stages as the three riders ahead of him used the GP24 machine’s strengths to their advantage. Corner exit was the area Marquez was losing the most.

Marc Marquez

Pedro Acosta - 8.5

After signing a new deal with KTM taking him to the factory team for 2025, Pedro Acosta showed his generational talent once again as he secured a third sprint podium in 2024. The top non-Ducati rider again in the grand prix, Acosta was an early contender for the podium before losing touch with the lead quartet, as Ducati proved too good once again.

Franco Morbidelli - 8

Building on the potential showin in recent rounds, Franco Morbidelli was very strong in the sprint race as he secured fourth spot. The former MotoGP runner-up in 2020 backed up his very strong P5 with a top six result in the grand prix, as he held off a mid-race challenge from Maverick Vinales.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 7

Just three tenths behind Binder in the sprint, Fabio Di Giannantonio managed to hold off fellow GP23 rider Alex Marquez en route to seventh spot. Becoming a trend of his in the longer races, Di Giannantonio had very good pace as the 23-lap race went on, picking off Alex Marquez and Vinales during the closing stages.

Maverick Vinales - 7

A return to form for the Aprilia rider after a nightmare round six in Catalunya, Maverick Vinales was third in qualifying before securing fifth in the sprint race. The main race was a struggle for Vinales who did not have the race pace expected late on.

Alex Marquez - 6.5

Ninth for Gresini Ducati, Marquez had a strong weekend and grand prix, although the Spaniard was still some ways away from matching his team-mate.

Brad Binder - 6.5

Following a nightmare qualifying where Brad Binder was eliminated in Q1, the factory KTM rider made very good progress in the sprint as he came home in P6. Although progress was much harder to achieve in the main race, Binder again went forward as he salvaged another top ten.

Brad Binder

Aleix Espargaro - 6

Unable to replicate the pace shown in Barcelona, Aleix Espargaro was only ninth as he collected the final sprint race point. Turning was the main issue for Espargaro and Aprilia over the Italian MotoGP weekend. P11 in the main race for Espargaro who struggled to improve his performance.

Raul Fernandez - 6

Finishing wherehe started, Raul Fernandez had a consistent but fairly quiet grand prix, which also came after failing to score points in the sprint.

Marco Bezzecchi - 5

A shadow of the rider who was competing at the front this time last season, Marco Bezzecchi’s issues with the GP23 showed no signs of stopping at Mugello.

Miguel Oliveira - 5

Miguel Oliveira saw his hopes of a points finish in the sprint quickly end when he crashed out following contact with Fabio Quartararo. Able to score points after a very tough outing, Oliveira was last of the four Aprilia riders.

Alex Rins - 5

Once again ahead of team-mate Quartararo in qualifying, Alex Rins went backwards as was the case in Catalunya as he slipped from P10 to 13th in the sprint. There was no change on Sunday for Rins who went backwards again although he did salvage a point for Yamaha.

Jack Miller - 4

A weekend to forget for the factory KTM rider, who after losing his ride for 2025, was nowhere near the level of performance expected.

Jack Miller KTM

Pol Espargaro - 6

A strong showing for the KTM test rider who finished just three tenths down on Miller.

Fabio Quartararo - 4

Hit by Miguel Oliveira in the sprint, Fabio Quartararo could do little to avoid falling and thus retiring from the sprint race, which followed a difficult qualifying session for the 2021 world champion. While the sprint was a nightmare for the Frenchman, so was the grand prix for different reasons as he finished outside the points and over 30 seconds down on the race win.

Johann Zarco - 4

Just behind his fellow countryman, Johann Zarco led Honda’s charge but it was another disastrous round for the Japanese manufacturer.

Luca Marini - 4

Last of the complete runners, Luca Marini was behind the likes of Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori in the sprint, continuing his disastrous first season with Honda. Marini managed to beat Savadori in the grand prix, finishing less than a second behind Zarco.

Lorenzo Savadori - 4

Joan Mir - 3

Crashing out of yet another race, Joan Mir's troubled 2023 campaign ended on lap seven when he went down at turn one.

Augusto Fernandez - 3.5

A furious Augusto Fernandez returned to pit lane early on with issues aboard his RC16. The under pressure Spaniard appeared angry with the team when he headed down pit lane.

Takaaki Nakagami - 3

Like Mir, Takaaki Nakagami saw his race end with a fall as he lost the front-end at turn 12.