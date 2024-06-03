2024 Official Mugello MotoGP Test - Results

Following Sunday’s Italian MotoGP, teams and riders returned to the Mugello circuit for the second official in-season test of 2024.

Unfortunately, after a dry and sunny race weekend, overnight rain left a damp track in the morning.

Then, just as the track was almost fully dry, rain returned and continued throughout the day.

As a result, Brad Binder's early lap time, before the rain, remained unbeaten by the 6pm end of testing.

Repsol Honda's Luca Marini set the most laps, at 39, and was the last rider to finish testing. The Italian said rear grip issues with the RC213V are exaggerated in the wet, meaning the track time was still useful.

Round 8 of the MotoGP season, the Dutch TT at Assen, takes place at the end of this month.

However, the likes of Yamaha - who alongside fellow concession manufacturer Honda wanted to try engine modifications today - are planning a private test in the three-week gap created by the postponement of Kazakhstan.

2024 Official Mugello MotoGP Test - 6pm (Final) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1:47.617s 5/17 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.033s 4/17 3 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.434s 18/39 4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.614s 11/32 5 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.171s 3/24 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +7.361s 7/18 7 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +10.035s 10/16 8 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +10.476s 12/29 9 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +10.665s 6/6 10 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +10.883s 14/29 11 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +11.680s 3/29 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +11.764s 3/6 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +12.435s 15/15 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +14.758s 11/15 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +18.198s 6/8 16 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +19.063s 3/3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) No Time Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) No Time Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) No Time Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) No Time Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) No Time Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) No Time Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) No Time