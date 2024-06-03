2024 Official Mugello MotoGP Test - Results
Final lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Mugello, Italy.
Following Sunday’s Italian MotoGP, teams and riders returned to the Mugello circuit for the second official in-season test of 2024.
Unfortunately, after a dry and sunny race weekend, overnight rain left a damp track in the morning.
Then, just as the track was almost fully dry, rain returned and continued throughout the day.
As a result, Brad Binder's early lap time, before the rain, remained unbeaten by the 6pm end of testing.
Repsol Honda's Luca Marini set the most laps, at 39, and was the last rider to finish testing. The Italian said rear grip issues with the RC213V are exaggerated in the wet, meaning the track time was still useful.
Round 8 of the MotoGP season, the Dutch TT at Assen, takes place at the end of this month.
However, the likes of Yamaha - who alongside fellow concession manufacturer Honda wanted to try engine modifications today - are planning a private test in the three-week gap created by the postponement of Kazakhstan.
|2024 Official Mugello MotoGP Test - 6pm (Final)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1:47.617s
|5/17
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.033s
|4/17
|3
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.434s
|18/39
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.614s
|11/32
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.171s
|3/24
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+7.361s
|7/18
|7
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+10.035s
|10/16
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+10.476s
|12/29
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+10.665s
|6/6
|10
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+10.883s
|14/29
|11
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+11.680s
|3/29
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+11.764s
|3/6
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+12.435s
|15/15
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+14.758s
|11/15
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+18.198s
|6/8
|16
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+19.063s
|3/3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|No Time
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|No Time
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|No Time
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|No Time
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|No Time
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|No Time
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|No Time
|Official Mugello MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 44.504s (2024)
|Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 45.770s (2023)