2024 Official Mugello MotoGP Test - Results

Final lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Mugello, Italy.

Following Sunday’s Italian MotoGP, teams and riders returned to the Mugello circuit for the second official in-season test of 2024.

Unfortunately, after a dry and sunny race weekend, overnight rain left a damp track in the morning.

Then, just as the track was almost fully dry, rain returned and continued throughout the day.

As a result, Brad Binder's early lap time, before the rain, remained unbeaten by the 6pm end of testing.

Repsol Honda's Luca Marini set the most laps, at 39, and was the last rider to finish testing. The Italian said rear grip issues with the RC213V are exaggerated in the wet, meaning the track time was still useful.

Round 8 of the MotoGP season, the Dutch TT at Assen, takes place at the end of this month.

However, the likes of Yamaha - who alongside fellow concession manufacturer Honda wanted to try engine modifications today - are planning a private test in the three-week gap created by the postponement of Kazakhstan.

2024 Official Mugello MotoGP Test - 6pm (Final)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1:47.617s5/17
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.033s4/17
3Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.434s18/39
4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.614s11/32
5Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.171s3/24
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+7.361s7/18
7Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+10.035s10/16
8Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+10.476s12/29
9Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+10.665s6/6
10Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+10.883s14/29
11Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+11.680s3/29
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+11.764s3/6
13Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+12.435s15/15
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+14.758s11/15
15Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+18.198s6/8
16Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+19.063s3/3
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)No Time 
 Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)No Time 
 Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)No Time 
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)No Time 
 Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)No Time 
 Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)No Time 
 Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)No Time 
Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 44.504s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 45.770s (2023)

 

 

