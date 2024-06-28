2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results

2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'31.340s 19/23 306k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.065s 24/25 311k 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.320s 23/24 306k 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.472s 21/22 305k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.489s 23/26 308k 6 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.511s 22/24 308k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.526s 22/24 311k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.530s 17/19 307k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.569s 21/26 305k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.673s 25/26 308k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.714s 22/25 304k 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.828s 23/25 311k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.833s 21/22 303k 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.863s 23/26 304k 15 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.904s 20/26 309k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.148s 21/27 309k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.390s 22/24 308k 18 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.766s 5/23 307k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.787s 18/24 301k 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.966s 20/22 308k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +2.004s 20/23 302k 22 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.015s 6/23 303k 23 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.221s 20/25 305k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records: Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.472s (2023) Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 32.500s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia completed a perfect sweep of Friday practice for the 2024 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The reigning champion finished 0.065s ahead of Maverick Vinales with Alex Marquez snatching a late third place in the afternoon hour.

But rookie star Pedro Acosta was unable to crack the top ten and must take part in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro finished the session on a stretcher after a heavy accident at the final chicane.

Fastest in FP1, reigning champion Bagnaia picked up where he left off in the afternoon, posting a string of improvements to stay on top.

Marc Marquez - second to Bagnaia this morning - went onto soft tyres early for a time attack just after the midway stage but couldn’t dislodge his future team-mate.

Instead, it was Aprilia’s Vinales who finally toppled Bagnaia, with just over ten minutes to go, pushing 0.340s clear.

But Bagnaia quickly responded, while Marc Marquez - after searching for a tow - lost the front through the ultra-fast penultimate corner and ran wide.

A crowd of riders were waiting for Bagnaia on his final run and he opted to return to the pits without trying for a faster time.

Title leader Jorge Martin looked agitated by the handling of his Pramac Ducati, then suffered a huge scare when he was clipped by Jack Miller.

Martin had slowed ahead of the Australian, who had also backed off and was looking behind when their paths crossed. Fortunately, both stayed on board, but Miller’s bike suffered some aero damage.

Joan Mir (Repsol Honda), Enea Bastianini (Ducati) and finally Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) fell in the closing stages.

Espargaro was brutally kicked from his bucking RS-GP at the final chicane and carried away by marshals in obvious discomfort.

2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'32.401s 12/19 307k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.065s 18/19 306k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.100s 16/17 303k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.193s 17/17 302k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.277s 13/19 307k 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.287s 15/16 302k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.352s 16/18 304k 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.366s 11/20 304k 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.462s 20/22 308k 10 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.526s 12/21 308k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.578s 19/20 309k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.628s 12/19 306k 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.693s 21/21 304k 14 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.882s 20/21 309k 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.002s 17/20 306k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.287s 17/18 304k 17 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.393s 11/19 308k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.559s 13/20 301k 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.695s 20/21 306k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.719s 12/17 303k 21 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.835s 20/20 302k 22 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.843s 15/18 301k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.154s 17/18 304k

The factory Ducati team’s newly announced 2025 rider line-up of Francesco Bagnaia and incoming team-mate Marc Marquez topped the timesheets during opening practice for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

However, VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio led the way when the session ended, only to be stripped of his best lap for exceeding track limits, demoting him to seventh.

That also promoted Raul Fernandez to a surprise third for Trackhouse on the 2023 Aprilia, after briefly featuring in P1, with Fabio Quartararo likewise impressing with fourth place for Yamaha.

Team-mate Alex Rins revealed on Thursday that the Yamaha riders have one new engine each from the recent Valencia test. Rins was 16th this morning.

Factory Aprilia team-mates Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro were fifth and sixth.

Espargaro toppled over as he tried to pull away from the pits at the start of the 45 minutes, then promptly pulled off track with a technical issue, causing him to miss the opening stages.

Alex Marquez made it two Gresini machines in the top three in the closing stages before being bumped down to eighth, but only 0.366s from Bagnaia.

Brad Binder was the fastest KTM in ninth ahead of Pramac Ducati title leader Jorge Martin, now confirmed as an Aprilia rider for 2025.

Martin starts the weekend a reduced 18 points clear of Bagnaia.

2023 Assen Sprint winner and lap record holder Marco Bezzecchi ran off at highspeed through the penultimate corner, rejoining without harm. The VR46 and future factory Aprilia rider finished the session in 12th.

Rookie star Pedro Acosta took to the turn one run-off on several occasions on his way to 14th.

Takaaki Nakagami was the leading Honda down in 18th place.