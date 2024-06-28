2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Practice (2) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'31.340s19/23306k
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.065s24/25311k
3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.320s23/24306k
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.472s21/22305k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.489s23/26308k
6Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.511s22/24308k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.526s22/24311k
8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.530s17/19307k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.569s21/26305k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.673s25/26308k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.714s22/25304k
12Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.828s23/25311k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.833s21/22303k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.863s23/26304k
15Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.904s20/26309k
16Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.148s21/27309k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.390s22/24308k
18Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.766s5/23307k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.787s18/24301k
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.966s20/22308k
21Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+2.004s20/23302k
22Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.015s6/23303k
23Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.221s20/25305k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.472s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 32.500s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia completed a perfect sweep of Friday practice for the 2024 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The reigning champion finished 0.065s ahead of Maverick Vinales with Alex Marquez snatching a late third place in the afternoon hour.

But rookie star Pedro Acosta was unable to crack the top ten and must take part in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro finished the session on a stretcher after a heavy accident at the final chicane.

Fastest in FP1, reigning champion Bagnaia picked up where he left off in the afternoon, posting a string of improvements to stay on top.

Marc Marquez - second to Bagnaia this morning - went onto soft tyres early for a time attack just after the midway stage but couldn’t dislodge his future team-mate.

Instead, it was Aprilia’s Vinales who finally toppled Bagnaia, with just over ten minutes to go, pushing 0.340s clear.

But Bagnaia quickly responded, while Marc Marquez - after searching for a tow - lost the front through the ultra-fast penultimate corner and ran wide.

A crowd of riders were waiting for Bagnaia on his final run and he opted to return to the pits without trying for a faster time.

Title leader Jorge Martin looked agitated by the handling of his Pramac Ducati, then suffered a huge scare when he was clipped by Jack Miller.

Martin had slowed ahead of the Australian, who had also backed off and was looking behind when their paths crossed. Fortunately, both stayed on board, but Miller’s bike suffered some aero damage.

Joan Mir (Repsol Honda), Enea Bastianini (Ducati) and finally Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) fell in the closing stages.

Espargaro was brutally kicked from his bucking RS-GP at the final chicane and carried away by marshals in obvious discomfort.

2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'32.401s12/19307k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.065s18/19306k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.100s16/17303k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.193s17/17302k
5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.277s13/19307k
6Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.287s15/16302k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.352s16/18304k
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.366s11/20304k
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.462s20/22308k
10Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.526s12/21308k
11Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.578s19/20309k
12Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.628s12/19306k
13Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.693s21/21304k
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.882s20/21309k
15Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.002s17/20306k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.287s17/18304k
17Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.393s11/19308k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.559s13/20301k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.695s20/21306k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.719s12/17303k
21Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.835s20/20302k
22Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.843s15/18301k
23Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.154s17/18304k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.472s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 32.500s (2022)

The factory Ducati team’s newly announced 2025 rider line-up of Francesco Bagnaia and incoming team-mate Marc Marquez topped the timesheets during opening practice for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

However, VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio led the way when the session ended, only to be stripped of his best lap for exceeding track limits, demoting him to seventh.

That also promoted Raul Fernandez to a surprise third for Trackhouse on the 2023 Aprilia, after briefly featuring in P1, with Fabio Quartararo likewise impressing with fourth place for Yamaha.

Team-mate Alex Rins revealed on Thursday that the Yamaha riders have one new engine each from the recent Valencia test. Rins was 16th this morning.

Factory Aprilia team-mates Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro were fifth and sixth.

Espargaro toppled over as he tried to pull away from the pits at the start of the 45 minutes, then promptly pulled off track with a technical issue, causing him to miss the opening stages.

Alex Marquez made it two Gresini machines in the top three in the closing stages before being bumped down to eighth, but only 0.366s from Bagnaia.

Brad Binder was the fastest KTM in ninth ahead of Pramac Ducati title leader Jorge Martin, now confirmed as an Aprilia rider for 2025.

Martin starts the weekend a reduced 18 points clear of Bagnaia.

2023 Assen Sprint winner and lap record holder Marco Bezzecchi ran off at highspeed through the penultimate corner, rejoining without harm. The VR46 and future factory Aprilia rider finished the session in 12th.

Rookie star Pedro Acosta took to the turn one run-off on several occasions on his way to 14th.

Takaaki Nakagami was the leading Honda down in 18th place.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
33m ago
Jack Miller explains Martin contact: “Unfortunate but obviously my fault”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
1h ago
Mercedes scrutinised as F1 pole challenge falters: “Was it the right or wrong decision?”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris and McLaren vow to take fight to Max Verstappen in Austria sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Preparation
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Update on Aleix Espargaro condition after highside in Dutch MotoGP practice
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Ducati thanks Pramac, ‘sorry we cannot continue together’
Pramac Ducati
Pramac Ducati

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s “disastrous” qualifying explained by “valuable” two-tenth loss
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez blames Esteban Ocon but Red Bull told to ‘hammer him on the radio!’
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell “over-egged it” as he’s “surprised” by 0.3s gap to Max Verstappen
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Dutch MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia eyes first pole position of 2024 after dominant opening day
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia