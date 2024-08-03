Silverstone Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Silverstone Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 222 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 221 (-1) 3 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 167 (-55) 4 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 166 (-56) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 127 (-95) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 115 (-107) 7 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 114 (-108) 8 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 93 (-129) 9 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 89 (-133) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 83 (-139) 11 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 55 (-167) 12 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 53 (-169) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 51 (-171) 14 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 46 (-176) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 44 (-178) 16 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 38 (-184) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 15 (-207) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-209) 19 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 12 (-210) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 10 (-212) 21 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-214) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-215) 23 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1 (-221)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

