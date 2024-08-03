Silverstone Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's British Sprint race at Silverstone, round 10 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|222
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|221
|(-1)
|3
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|167
|(-55)
|4
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|166
|(-56)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|127
|(-95)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|115
|(-107)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|114
|(-108)
|8
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|93
|(-129)
|9
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|89
|(-133)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|83
|(-139)
|11
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|55
|(-167)
|12
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|53
|(-169)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|51
|(-171)
|14
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|46
|(-176)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|44
|(-178)
|16
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|38
|(-184)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|15
|(-207)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-209)
|19
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-210)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|10
|(-212)
|21
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-214)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-215)
|23
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1
|(-221)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie