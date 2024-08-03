Silverstone Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's British Sprint race at Silverstone, round 10 of 21.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 British MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 British MotoGP
Silverstone Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)222 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)221(-1)
3^1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)167(-55)
4˅1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)166(-56)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)127(-95)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*115(-107)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)114(-108)
8=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)93(-129)
9=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)89(-133)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)83(-139)
11=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)55(-167)
12=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)53(-169)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)51(-171)
14=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)46(-176)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)44(-178)
16=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)38(-184)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)15(-207)
18=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-209)
19=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)12(-210)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)10(-212)
21=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-214)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-215)
23=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-221)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

