Jorge Martin "would choose the hard tyre" in sprint do-over, "I was on the limit"

Jorge Martin took advantage of Francesco Bagnaia's big mistake in the British MotoGP sprint race to narrow the points deficit to 1.

But Martin, who led most of the race, had no answer for Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Speaking after the 10-lap sprint, Martin admitted he wasn't fighting at 100%.

"I had some issues with the fuel consumption," said Martin. "I had to put the second map or the b map in the second lap.

"This didn't help to attack. I had less power so I didn't have my 100% of the package. I think, tomorrow with a normal situation we come back."

This came after Martin saw his attempts to fight for pole vanish due to tyres cooling down as he looked to avoid being the rider towing others along.

"Maybe the strategy wasn't right," claimed the Spaniard. "Waiting for the second stint with a lot of riders wasn't the best choice.

"It was difficult with a lot of riders in the middle of the track waiting a lot.

"It was a bit dangerous because the tyres get cold and then the second stint I couldn't push. It was a mistake."

Martin, who like many ran the medium front tyre, was sure that it was the right call heading into the race.

But after the sprint he said the hard was the tyre to go with: "I was completely sure that medium was my option.

"The hard one was really on the limit. I think Aprilia struggled quite a lot with the medium that's why they didn't put.

"But now if I had to choose for the sprint I would choose the hard.

"I was on the limit at the end of the race. I couldn't brake hard. Enea was much stronger."