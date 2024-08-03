2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Martin leads Bastianini, Bagnaia falls, 2024 British MotoGP Sprint
Martin leads Bastianini, Bagnaia falls, 2024 British MotoGP Sprint
2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)19m 49.929s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.094s
3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.023s
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+8.644s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+8.777s
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+9.043s
7Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.504s
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+11.689s
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+11.828s
10Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+13.328s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.373s
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+18.234s
13Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+18.326s
14Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+18.492s
15Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+19.050s
16Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+19.674s
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+29.302s
18Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+31.070s
 Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)DNF

*Rookie.

Enea Bastianini wins a dramatic 2024 British MotoGP Sprint race at Silverstone which saw team-mate Francesco Bagnaia crash out - all but erasing his title lead - and Marc Marquez also on the DNF list.

After losing the world championship advantage by falling from the lead last time in Germany, Jorge Martin now heads into Sunday’s grand prix just one point behind Bagnaia after a runner-up finish to Bastianini in the Sprint.

Pole starter Aleix Espargaro completed the podium for Aprilia.

Espargaro came under attack from the leading Ducatis in the opening corners, Martin emerging in the lead with Espargaro, Bastianini and Bagnaia chasing.

Disaster struck for Bagnaia when he lost the front and crashed out of fourth moments after setting the fastest lap of the race, on lap 4 of 10.

That left a three-way victory battle, with Bastianini wrestling his way to the front and edging clear of Martin for his first-ever Sprint victory and first MotoGP win since Sepang 2023.

Bagnaia’s fourth Sprint DNF of the season promoted Marc Marquez to a safe fourth, but the Gresini rider later crashed at the final chicane on the penultimate lap.

Marquez had previously taken advantage of contact between Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, which saw wings flying from the KTMs riders.

Franco Morbidelli lost control of his Pramac Ducati under braking for Turn 1 at the start of the race and wiped-out fellow VR46 Academy member Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi required a stretcher while Morbidelli was slow to stand. The incident was put under investigation.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Read More

Latest News

Moto2
News
7h ago
Will Silverstone glory tempt a MotoGP team to sign Jake Dixon?
Jake Dixon
Jake Dixon
F1
News
8h ago
Oliver Bearman vs Andrea Kimi Antonelli in F1 2025?
Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Marc Marquez “something was wrong” | “Worst weekend on a Ducati”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: "I want to know what I did wrong..."
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
Moto2
Results
9h ago
2024 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
9h ago
Jorge Martin admits "result would have been the same" without mistake
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio basks in comparisons to Valentino Rossi
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Enea Bastianini: "Ducati lost two riders, me and Jorge Martin, I don't understand"
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
Results
9h ago
Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Luca Marini penalty
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP