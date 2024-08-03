2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 19m 49.929s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.094s 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.023s 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +8.644s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +8.777s 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +9.043s 7 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +11.504s 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +11.689s 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +11.828s 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +13.328s 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.373s 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +18.234s 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +18.326s 14 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +18.492s 15 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +19.050s 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +19.674s 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +29.302s 18 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +31.070s Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) DNF Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) DNF

*Rookie.

Enea Bastianini wins a dramatic 2024 British MotoGP Sprint race at Silverstone which saw team-mate Francesco Bagnaia crash out - all but erasing his title lead - and Marc Marquez also on the DNF list.

After losing the world championship advantage by falling from the lead last time in Germany, Jorge Martin now heads into Sunday’s grand prix just one point behind Bagnaia after a runner-up finish to Bastianini in the Sprint.

Pole starter Aleix Espargaro completed the podium for Aprilia.

Espargaro came under attack from the leading Ducatis in the opening corners, Martin emerging in the lead with Espargaro, Bastianini and Bagnaia chasing.

Disaster struck for Bagnaia when he lost the front and crashed out of fourth moments after setting the fastest lap of the race, on lap 4 of 10.

That left a three-way victory battle, with Bastianini wrestling his way to the front and edging clear of Martin for his first-ever Sprint victory and first MotoGP win since Sepang 2023.

Bagnaia’s fourth Sprint DNF of the season promoted Marc Marquez to a safe fourth, but the Gresini rider later crashed at the final chicane on the penultimate lap.

Marquez had previously taken advantage of contact between Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, which saw wings flying from the KTMs riders.

Franco Morbidelli lost control of his Pramac Ducati under braking for Turn 1 at the start of the race and wiped-out fellow VR46 Academy member Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi required a stretcher while Morbidelli was slow to stand. The incident was put under investigation.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.