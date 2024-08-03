2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|19m 49.929s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.094s
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.023s
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+8.644s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+8.777s
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+9.043s
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+11.504s
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+11.689s
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+11.828s
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+13.328s
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.373s
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+18.234s
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+18.326s
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+18.492s
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+19.050s
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+19.674s
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+29.302s
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+31.070s
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|DNF
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|DNF
*Rookie.
Enea Bastianini wins a dramatic 2024 British MotoGP Sprint race at Silverstone which saw team-mate Francesco Bagnaia crash out - all but erasing his title lead - and Marc Marquez also on the DNF list.
After losing the world championship advantage by falling from the lead last time in Germany, Jorge Martin now heads into Sunday’s grand prix just one point behind Bagnaia after a runner-up finish to Bastianini in the Sprint.
Pole starter Aleix Espargaro completed the podium for Aprilia.
Espargaro came under attack from the leading Ducatis in the opening corners, Martin emerging in the lead with Espargaro, Bastianini and Bagnaia chasing.
Disaster struck for Bagnaia when he lost the front and crashed out of fourth moments after setting the fastest lap of the race, on lap 4 of 10.
That left a three-way victory battle, with Bastianini wrestling his way to the front and edging clear of Martin for his first-ever Sprint victory and first MotoGP win since Sepang 2023.
Bagnaia’s fourth Sprint DNF of the season promoted Marc Marquez to a safe fourth, but the Gresini rider later crashed at the final chicane on the penultimate lap.
Marquez had previously taken advantage of contact between Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, which saw wings flying from the KTMs riders.
Franco Morbidelli lost control of his Pramac Ducati under braking for Turn 1 at the start of the race and wiped-out fellow VR46 Academy member Marco Bezzecchi.
Bezzecchi required a stretcher while Morbidelli was slow to stand. The incident was put under investigation.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.