2024 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results

2024 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 12:45pm (End of Session 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1:31.124s 29/32 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.041s 29/29 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.356s 8/19 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.390s 18/18 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.458s 18/19 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.484s 26/26 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.495s 20/20 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.749s 11/16 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.803s 25/28 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.816s 36/38 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.872s 31/38 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.931s 24/35 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +61.046s 14/27 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +61.058s 24/29 15 Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +61.173s 26/30 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +61.368s 32/33 17 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.400s 12/20 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.545s 27/30 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.690s 30/30 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.808s 24/31 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.198s 17/26 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.972s 14/22 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +3.466s 12/28 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) No Time - Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) No Time -

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.304s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)

Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, teams and riders returned to Misano for the third and final official in-season test of the 2024 season.

Joan Mir and Luca Marini are back on track to try the range of new Honda updates. Mir missed the entire San Marino weekend due to 'intense gastroenteritis' with Marini also withdrawing from Sunday's race due to illness.

KTM riders are due to make their debuts on Pol Espargaro's prototype RC16, while Michelin plans to provide its 2025 front tyre.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio is not testing in order to rest his shoulder injury while Jack Miller, leaving KTM at the end of this season is only expected to ride for part of the day.

After a damp start, GASGAS Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta was fastest for most of the opening session, despite a crash.

Jorge Martin, whose title lead has been slashed to seven points by a costly pit-stop decision in Sunday's race, then moved 0.041s ahead just before the lunch break.

Martin's Pramac team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who fell in the Sunday shower, Gresini race winner Marc Marquez and Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia completed the top five.

Session 2 will start at 2:35pm local time and finish at 6pm.

After a weekend off, MotoGP will then be back at Misano from September 20-22 for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, added to the schedule in place of the cancelled Indian/Kazakhstan events.