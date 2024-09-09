2024 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results

Lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Misano, Italy.

Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP

2024 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 12:45pm (End of Session 1)

 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1:31.124s29/32
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.041s29/29
3Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.356s8/19
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.390s18/18
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.458s18/19
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.484s26/26
7Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.495s20/20
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.749s11/16
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.803s25/28
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.816s36/38
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.872s31/38
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.931s24/35
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+61.046s14/27
14Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+61.058s24/29
15Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+61.173s26/30
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+61.368s32/33
17Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.400s12/20
18Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.545s27/30
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.690s30/30
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.808s24/31
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.198s17/26
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.972s14/22
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+3.466s12/28
 Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)No Time-
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)No Time-

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.304s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)

Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, teams and riders returned to Misano for the third and final official in-season test of the 2024 season.

Joan Mir and Luca Marini are back on track to try the range of new Honda updates. Mir missed the entire San Marino weekend due to 'intense gastroenteritis' with Marini also withdrawing from Sunday's race due to illness.

KTM riders are due to make their debuts on Pol Espargaro's prototype RC16, while Michelin plans to provide its 2025 front tyre.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio is not testing in order to rest his shoulder injury while Jack Miller, leaving KTM at the end of this season is only expected to ride for part of the day.

After a damp start, GASGAS Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta was fastest for most of the opening session, despite a crash.

Jorge Martin, whose title lead has been slashed to seven points by a costly pit-stop decision in Sunday's race, then moved 0.041s ahead just before the lunch break.

Martin's Pramac team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who fell in the Sunday shower, Gresini race winner Marc Marquez and Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia completed the top five.

Session 2 will start at 2:35pm local time and finish at 6pm.

After a weekend off, MotoGP will then be back at Misano from September 20-22 for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, added to the schedule in place of the cancelled Indian/Kazakhstan events.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Interview
18m ago
EXCLUSIVE: Zhou Guanyu on Sauber struggles, F1 dreams and regrets
Zhou Guanyu
Zhou Guanyu
MotoGP
Results
32m ago
2024 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
News
32m ago
Francesco Bagnaia explains “disaster” race end as "pain" set in
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Yamaha explain conundrum of swapping bikes as rain fell in Misano
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
1h ago
Revealed: Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin salary bigger than 18 F1 drivers’
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey

Latest News

MotoGP
2h ago
2024 Official Misano MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
2h ago
No doubts about Marc Marquez title credentials after Misano glory
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Ferrari explain why move for Aston Martin-bound Adrian Newey didn’t happen
Adrian Newey stands next to Ferrari's F1 car
Adrian Newey stands next to Ferrari's F1 car
MotoGP
News
11h ago
How to follow today's Official MotoGP Test at Misano
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro