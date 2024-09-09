2024 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results
Lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Misano, Italy.
2024 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 12:45pm (End of Session 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1:31.124s
|29/32
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.041s
|29/29
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.356s
|8/19
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.390s
|18/18
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.458s
|18/19
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.484s
|26/26
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.495s
|20/20
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.749s
|11/16
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.803s
|25/28
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.816s
|36/38
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.872s
|31/38
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.931s
|24/35
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+61.046s
|14/27
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+61.058s
|24/29
|15
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+61.173s
|26/30
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+61.368s
|32/33
|17
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.400s
|12/20
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.545s
|27/30
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.690s
|30/30
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.808s
|24/31
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.198s
|17/26
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.972s
|14/22
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+3.466s
|12/28
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|No Time
|-
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|No Time
|-
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.304s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)
Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, teams and riders returned to Misano for the third and final official in-season test of the 2024 season.
Joan Mir and Luca Marini are back on track to try the range of new Honda updates. Mir missed the entire San Marino weekend due to 'intense gastroenteritis' with Marini also withdrawing from Sunday's race due to illness.
KTM riders are due to make their debuts on Pol Espargaro's prototype RC16, while Michelin plans to provide its 2025 front tyre.
VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio is not testing in order to rest his shoulder injury while Jack Miller, leaving KTM at the end of this season is only expected to ride for part of the day.
After a damp start, GASGAS Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta was fastest for most of the opening session, despite a crash.
Jorge Martin, whose title lead has been slashed to seven points by a costly pit-stop decision in Sunday's race, then moved 0.041s ahead just before the lunch break.
Martin's Pramac team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who fell in the Sunday shower, Gresini race winner Marc Marquez and Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia completed the top five.
Session 2 will start at 2:35pm local time and finish at 6pm.
After a weekend off, MotoGP will then be back at Misano from September 20-22 for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, added to the schedule in place of the cancelled Indian/Kazakhstan events.