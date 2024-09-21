2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'30.031s
|7/8
|302k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.214s
|3/8
|304k
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.533s
|8/8
|299k
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.605s
|7/8
|303k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.700s
|3/8
|303k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.806s
|7/8
|305k
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.849s
|3/7
|298k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.878s
|6/8
|298k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.890s
|9/9
|295k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.901s
|6/7
|302k
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.006s
|7/8
|301k
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.083s
|7/8
|304k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|1'31.285s
|7/8
|298k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'31.402s
|6/8
|298k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.428s
|7/8
|298k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.45s
|7/8
|302k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.501s
|7/8
|300k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'31.554s
|6/6
|298k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'31.695s
|7/8
|300k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'32.061s
|8/9
|296k
|21
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'32.332s
|2/7
|299k
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|No Time
|0/0
|-
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.286s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)
Francesco Bagnaia takes pole position for the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP with a new lap record at Misano.
The reigning world champion wasn’t quite able to set the first ever 1m 29s, but he came just 0.031s short to take pole by 0.214s over title rival Jorge Martin.
Martin, now just seven points clear of Bagnaia, caught team-mate Franco Morbidelli at the wrong time on his final lap.
"In terms of pace, Pecco and I are so close. It will be a tough race," said Martin, acknowledging that he and Bagnaia look a step ahead of the rest so far this weekend.
Enea Bastianini completes the front row, ahead of the KTMs of Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, with VR46's Marco Bezzecchi on the outside of row two.
Marc Marquez, who capitalised on a rain shower to win ‘Misano 1’ after a qualifying crash left him ninth on the grid, suffered a nightmare repeat when he fell at Turn 3 on his opening run.
It was his second accident of the day and although - unlike a week ago - he had time to return on his spare bike, the Gresini rider couldn’t improve and was pushed down to seventh.
Binder and Miguel Oliveira graduated through Qualifying 1.
Luca Marini was the top Honda rider in 15th.
Meanwhile, Jack Miller will start just 19th with Alex Marquez 21st after a Q1 crash.
The Emilia Romagna GP is the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.
Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.
Monster Yamaha's Alex Rins then missed yesterday afternoon's practice due to a fever. He returned on Saturday morning, but missed qualifying and is in doubt for this afternoon's Sprint.
The 13-lap Emilia Romagna Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.