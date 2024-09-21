2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, Franco Morbidelli 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, Franco Morbidelli…
Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'30.031s7/8302k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.214s3/8304k
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.533s8/8299k
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.605s7/8303k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.700s3/8303k
6Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.806s7/8305k
7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.849s3/7298k
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.878s6/8298k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.890s9/9295k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.901s6/7302k
11Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.006s7/8301k
12Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.083s7/8304k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'31.285s7/8298k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'31.402s6/8298k
15Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'31.428s7/8298k
16Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'31.45s7/8302k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'31.501s7/8300k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'31.554s6/6298k
19Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'31.695s7/8300k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'32.061s8/9296k
21Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'32.332s2/7299k
 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)No Time0/0-

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.286s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia takes pole position for the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP with a new lap record at Misano.

The reigning world champion wasn’t quite able to set the first ever 1m 29s, but he came just 0.031s short to take pole by 0.214s over title rival Jorge Martin.

Martin, now just seven points clear of Bagnaia, caught team-mate Franco Morbidelli at the wrong time on his final lap.

"In terms of pace, Pecco and I are so close. It will be a tough race," said Martin, acknowledging that he and Bagnaia look a step ahead of the rest so far this weekend.

Enea Bastianini completes the front row, ahead of the KTMs of Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, with VR46's Marco Bezzecchi on the outside of row two.

Marc Marquez, who capitalised on a rain shower to win ‘Misano 1’ after a qualifying crash left him ninth on the grid, suffered a nightmare repeat when he fell at Turn 3 on his opening run.

It was his second accident of the day and although - unlike a week ago - he had time to return on his spare bike, the Gresini rider couldn’t improve and was pushed down to seventh.

Binder and Miguel Oliveira graduated through Qualifying 1.

Luca Marini was the top Honda rider in 15th.

Meanwhile, Jack Miller will start just 19th with Alex Marquez 21st after a Q1 crash.

The Emilia Romagna GP is the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.

Monster Yamaha's Alex Rins then missed yesterday afternoon's practice due to a fever. He returned on Saturday morning, but missed qualifying and is in doubt for this afternoon's Sprint.

The 13-lap Emilia Romagna Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2m ago
George Russell namechecked amid Red Bull’s ‘much bigger picture’ decision
George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP
Results
30m ago
Emilia Romagna Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
34m ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia holds off Martin in tense sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
39m ago
Barni Ducati expands in World Superbike 2025 as Yari Montella steps up
Yari Montella, 2024 French WorldSSP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Yari Montella, 2024 French WorldSSP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
47m ago
2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results
Jorge Martin leads at Turn 1, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP Sprint
Jorge Martin leads at Turn 1, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP Sprint

More News

Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Emilia Romanga Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Emilia Romagna, pole position
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Emilia Romagna, pole position
© Gold & Goose
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Italian World Superbike Race 1 Results: Petrucci takes maiden win in red flagged first race
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
1h ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Sprint as it happened
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Emilia Romagna MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Emilia Romagna MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 Emilia Romanga Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Taiyo Furusato, 2024, Emilia Romagna, Qualifying
Taiyo Furusato, 2024, Emilia Romagna, Qualifying
© Gold & Goose