2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results

Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'30.031s 7/8 302k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.214s 3/8 304k 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.533s 8/8 299k 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.605s 7/8 303k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.700s 3/8 303k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.806s 7/8 305k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.849s 3/7 298k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.878s 6/8 298k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.890s 9/9 295k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.901s 6/7 302k 11 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.006s 7/8 301k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.083s 7/8 304k Qualifying 1: 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'31.285s 7/8 298k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'31.402s 6/8 298k 15 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'31.428s 7/8 298k 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'31.45s 7/8 302k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'31.501s 7/8 300k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'31.554s 6/6 298k 19 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'31.695s 7/8 300k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'32.061s 8/9 296k 21 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'32.332s 2/7 299k Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) No Time 0/0 -

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.286s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia takes pole position for the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP with a new lap record at Misano.

The reigning world champion wasn’t quite able to set the first ever 1m 29s, but he came just 0.031s short to take pole by 0.214s over title rival Jorge Martin.

Martin, now just seven points clear of Bagnaia, caught team-mate Franco Morbidelli at the wrong time on his final lap.

"In terms of pace, Pecco and I are so close. It will be a tough race," said Martin, acknowledging that he and Bagnaia look a step ahead of the rest so far this weekend.

Enea Bastianini completes the front row, ahead of the KTMs of Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, with VR46's Marco Bezzecchi on the outside of row two.

Marc Marquez, who capitalised on a rain shower to win ‘Misano 1’ after a qualifying crash left him ninth on the grid, suffered a nightmare repeat when he fell at Turn 3 on his opening run.

It was his second accident of the day and although - unlike a week ago - he had time to return on his spare bike, the Gresini rider couldn’t improve and was pushed down to seventh.

Binder and Miguel Oliveira graduated through Qualifying 1.

Luca Marini was the top Honda rider in 15th.

Meanwhile, Jack Miller will start just 19th with Alex Marquez 21st after a Q1 crash.

The Emilia Romagna GP is the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.

Monster Yamaha's Alex Rins then missed yesterday afternoon's practice due to a fever. He returned on Saturday morning, but missed qualifying and is in doubt for this afternoon's Sprint.