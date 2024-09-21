Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Martin for pole, Marquez seventh after crash

Reigning world champion makes it back-to-back poles at Misano

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia set a second successive Misano MotoGP pole at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after beating Jorge Martin with a new lap record, while Marc Marquez crashed.

Bagnaia and Martin traded lap records in the Q2 session at Misano on Saturday morning, but it was the world champion who prevailed with a 1m30.031s.

That lap put the factory Ducati rider 0.214s clear of Martin, with the pair split by just seven points ahead of this afternoon’s sprint race.

Enea Bastianini leaped up to third at the end of Q2, but was 0.533s adrift of the pole time, while a crash for Marc Marquez left him in seventh.

After Friday practice, the rest of the Emilia Romagna GP has looked like it was heading towards a head-to-head battle between Bagnaia and Martin.

Bagnaia set the initial pace in Q2 with a 1m30.879s, putting him 0.025s clear of Martin after their first flying laps.

But on his second tour, Martin set a provisional new lap record with a 1m30.245s to blast the field open and take a lead of 0.344s on his Pramac Ducati.

Bagnaia closed that deficit down to 0.097s on the first lap of his second run, before improving to a 1m30.031s to take over top spot and qualify on pole ahead of his 100th grand prix start.

Martin’s final flying lap appeared to be compromised by getting stuck behind Pramac team-mate Franco Morbidelli, with the Spaniard unable to improve on his 1m30.245s.

A late 1m30.564s from Bastianini put him onto the front row ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder, who came through Q1.

Pedro Acosta - who topped FP2 - completed the top five for Tech3, while Marco Bezzecchi was sixth on his VR46 Ducati.

Marc Marquez crashed at the end of FP2 and started Q2 on his #2 Gresini Ducati, before falling once again at Turn 3 with just under 10 minutes to go in the session.

The Spaniard was able to head out on his #1 bike following its repair job from his FP2 crash, but he couldn’t do anything to advance on his 1m30.880s set early in Q2.

With improvements for Binder and Bastianini late on, it pushed Marquez onto the third row in seventh ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

The top 12 was completed by Morbidelli, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and the Trackhouse rider Miguel Oliveira, who also came through Q1.

VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio just missed out on a Q2 place and will start 13th, while Luca Marini and Joan Mir enjoyed their best qualifying of the season in 15th and 16th on the factory Honda.

Jack Miller will start a lowly 19th for KTM, while Yamaha’s Alex Rins took no part in qualifying due to illness.

A crash for Alex Marquez on the sister Gresini Ducati left him 21st. 

Full 2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP qualifying results

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
21m ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Martin for pole, Marquez seventh after crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
35m ago
2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, Franco Morbidelli 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, Franco Morbidelli…
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Final Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Mercedes
Mercedes
F1
News
1h ago
How to watch F1 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream and TV info here
F1`
F1`
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How to watch the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here
Jack Miller
Jack Miller

More News

MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results
Acosta, 202 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Acosta, 202 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi to test BMW’s LMDh WEC car in Bahrain
Valentino Rossi, WEC 2024
Valentino Rossi, WEC 2024
© XPB Images
WSBK
1h ago
Italian World Superbike: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Italian World Superbikes Superpole Results: Bulega on pole despite late crash
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Tito Rabat hails “best day so far” in WorldSBK after fourth place in Cremona practice
Tito Rabat, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tito Rabat, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose