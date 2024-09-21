2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|1'31.451s
|13/13
|302k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.004s
|12/15
|296k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.021s
|7/9
|301k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.039s
|5/10
|300k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.124s
|13/15
|303k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.274s
|14/14
|300k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.391s
|14/15
|303k
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.501s
|12/12
|301k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.649s
|6/13
|300k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.651s
|4/13
|302k
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.666s
|13/13
|298k
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.790s
|15/15
|298k
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.792s
|16/16
|303k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.825s
|10/12
|298k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.881s
|13/13
|300k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.977s
|12/13
|298k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.987s
|12/12
|298k
|18
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.023s
|5/13
|300k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.054s
|4/12
|301k
|20
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.132s
|6/10
|296k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.154s
|4/14
|297k
|22
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.728s
|13/13
|297k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.286s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)
Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo pull off a surprise by leading final practice for the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP.
Fifth and best non-Ducati on Friday, Yamaha rider Quartararo sliced through huge swarms of insects to hit the top of the timesheets ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.
But Acosta, running the new swingarm wings recently used by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro, edged 0.004s under Quartararo’s best on his 13th and final lap.
A step behind Bagnaia and Jorge Martin on both the time attack and medium rear tyre on Friday, Marquez initially regained the initiative on soft tyres to lead much of the half-hour session.
But after losing out to Bagnaia and Quartararo, Marquez crashed on entry to Turn 14.
The 20-degree air temp was on the borderline for the preferred medium front tyre, set to be chosen for both the Sprint and grand prix, prompting the likes of Marc Marquez and Acosta to stick with soft fronts.
After missing Friday afternoon practice due to a high fever, Alex Rins was back on track this morning but was left at the bottom of the timesheets.
Qualifying 1 will now begin, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Red Bull riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller.