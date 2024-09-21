2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results

2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 1'31.451s 13/13 302k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.004s 12/15 296k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.021s 7/9 301k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.039s 5/10 300k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.124s 13/15 303k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.274s 14/14 300k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.391s 14/15 303k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.501s 12/12 301k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.649s 6/13 300k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.651s 4/13 302k 11 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.666s 13/13 298k 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.790s 15/15 298k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.792s 16/16 303k 14 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.825s 10/12 298k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.881s 13/13 300k 16 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.977s 12/13 298k 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.987s 12/12 298k 18 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.023s 5/13 300k 19 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.054s 4/12 301k 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.132s 6/10 296k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.154s 4/14 297k 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.728s 13/13 297k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.286s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)

Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo pull off a surprise by leading final practice for the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP.

Fifth and best non-Ducati on Friday, Yamaha rider Quartararo sliced through huge swarms of insects to hit the top of the timesheets ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

But Acosta, running the new swingarm wings recently used by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro, edged 0.004s under Quartararo’s best on his 13th and final lap.

A step behind Bagnaia and Jorge Martin on both the time attack and medium rear tyre on Friday, Marquez initially regained the initiative on soft tyres to lead much of the half-hour session.

But after losing out to Bagnaia and Quartararo, Marquez crashed on entry to Turn 14.

The 20-degree air temp was on the borderline for the preferred medium front tyre, set to be chosen for both the Sprint and grand prix, prompting the likes of Marc Marquez and Acosta to stick with soft fronts.

After missing Friday afternoon practice due to a high fever, Alex Rins was back on track this morning but was left at the bottom of the timesheets.

Qualifying 1 will now begin, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Red Bull riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller.