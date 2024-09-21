2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Acosta, 202 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Acosta, 202 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*1'31.451s13/13302k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.004s12/15296k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.021s7/9301k
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.039s5/10300k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.124s13/15303k
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.274s14/14300k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.391s14/15303k
8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.501s12/12301k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.649s6/13300k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.651s4/13302k
11Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.666s13/13298k
12Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.790s15/15298k
13Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.792s16/16303k
14Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.825s10/12298k
15Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.881s13/13300k
16Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.977s12/13298k
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.987s12/12298k
18Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.023s5/13300k
19Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.054s4/12301k
20Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.132s6/10296k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.154s4/14297k
22Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.728s13/13297k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.286s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)

Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo pull off a surprise by leading final practice for the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP.

Fifth and best non-Ducati on Friday, Yamaha rider Quartararo sliced through huge swarms of insects to hit the top of the timesheets ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

But Acosta, running the new swingarm wings recently used by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro, edged 0.004s under Quartararo’s best on his 13th and final lap.

A step behind Bagnaia and Jorge Martin on both the time attack and medium rear tyre on Friday, Marquez initially regained the initiative on soft tyres to lead much of the half-hour session.

But after losing out to Bagnaia and Quartararo, Marquez crashed on entry to Turn 14.

The 20-degree air temp was on the borderline for the preferred medium front tyre, set to be chosen for both the Sprint and grand prix, prompting the likes of Marc Marquez and Acosta to stick with soft fronts.

After missing Friday afternoon practice due to a high fever, Alex Rins was back on track this morning but was left at the bottom of the timesheets.

Qualifying 1 will now begin, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Red Bull riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
16m ago
Andrea Stella hits out at “distracted” F1 rivals over McLaren’s controversial rear wing
Andrea Stella
Andrea Stella
WSBK
News
31m ago
BMW WorldSBK boss explains Toprak Razgatlioglu engine penalty strategy
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, grid. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, grid. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
49m ago
Lando Norris beats F1 title rival Max Verstappen to Singapore pole
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
Results
58m ago
2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Red Bull
Red Bull
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin says track limits warning led to costly Misano MotoGP sprint error
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Emilia Romagna MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Emilia Romagna MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

More News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Alex Lowes fitness ‘to be reviewed’ after Cremona World Superbike Race 1 crash
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell namechecked amid Red Bull’s ‘much bigger picture’ decision
George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
Emilia Romagna Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia holds off Martin in tense sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Barni Ducati expands in World Superbike 2025 as Yari Montella steps up
Yari Montella, 2024 French WorldSSP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Yari Montella, 2024 French WorldSSP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose