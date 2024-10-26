2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'29.888s
|5/14
|331k
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.171s
|13/15
|331k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.234s
|5/15
|334k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.293s
|6/16
|333k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.430s
|11/15
|331k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.481s
|11/13
|330k
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.554s
|10/13
|329k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.564s
|10/14
|329k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.582s
|6/16
|330k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.592s
|7/12
|330k
|11
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.610s
|4/13
|332k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.626s
|12/14
|330k
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.642s
|15/15
|331k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.683s
|6/15
|333k
|15
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.785s
|12/12
|332k
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.791s
|4/15
|327k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.870s
|12/15
|329k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.894s
|7/16
|331k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.143s
|13/14
|327k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.322s
|11/15
|328k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.346s
|9/12
|326k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.954s
|12/13
|326k
* Rookie
Official Buriram MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 29.165s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)
Marc Marquez stays on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2024 Thai MotoGP at Buriram.
Franco Morbidelli, Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin complete an all-Ducati top four with Pedro Acosta best of the rest for KTM.
Due to the added heat and stress placed on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.
Marc Marquez began the session on new hard tyres front and rear, then switched to a used hard front and used medium rear tyre at the end.
Hard front and medium rear was the favoured tyre combination this morning.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Qualifying 1, for riders outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, will now begin.