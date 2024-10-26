2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'29.888s5/14331k
2Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.171s13/15331k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.234s5/15334k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.293s6/16333k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.430s11/15331k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.481s11/13330k
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.554s10/13329k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.564s10/14329k
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.582s6/16330k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.592s7/12330k
11Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.610s4/13332k
12Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.626s12/14330k
13Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.642s15/15331k
14Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.683s6/15333k
15Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.785s12/12332k
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.791s4/15327k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.870s12/15329k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.894s7/16331k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.143s13/14327k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.322s11/15328k
21Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.346s9/12326k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.954s12/13326k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 29.165s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Marc Marquez stays on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2024 Thai MotoGP at Buriram.

Franco Morbidelli, Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin complete an all-Ducati top four with Pedro Acosta best of the rest for KTM.

Due to the added heat and stress placed on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.

Marc Marquez began the session on new hard tyres front and rear, then switched to a used hard front and used medium rear tyre at the end. 

Hard front and medium rear was the favoured tyre combination this morning.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Qualifying 1, for riders outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, will now begin.

