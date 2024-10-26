2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results

2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'29.888s 5/14 331k 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.171s 13/15 331k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.234s 5/15 334k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.293s 6/16 333k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.430s 11/15 331k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.481s 11/13 330k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.554s 10/13 329k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.564s 10/14 329k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.582s 6/16 330k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.592s 7/12 330k 11 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.610s 4/13 332k 12 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.626s 12/14 330k 13 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.642s 15/15 331k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.683s 6/15 333k 15 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.785s 12/12 332k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.791s 4/15 327k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.870s 12/15 329k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.894s 7/16 331k 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.143s 13/14 327k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.322s 11/15 328k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.346s 9/12 326k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.954s 12/13 326k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 29.165s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Marc Marquez stays on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2024 Thai MotoGP at Buriram.

Franco Morbidelli, Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin complete an all-Ducati top four with Pedro Acosta best of the rest for KTM.