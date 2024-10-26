2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'28.700s6/8333k
2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.232s6/9334k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.430s3/5334k
4Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.624s4/9330k
5Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.686s3/5333k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.708s8/9334k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.719s8/9341k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.735s5/5330k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.827s9/9327k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.928s8/8333k
11Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.036s3/5335k
12Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.097s8/8335k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'29.535s6/9330k
14Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'29.568s7/8336k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'29.773s3/8331k
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'29.828s6/8332k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.835s9/9328k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'29.903s8/8328k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'30.045s8/8334k
20Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'30.102s7/9330k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'30.137s3/8333k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'30.592s5/6335k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 29.165s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia claims pole position for the 2024 Thai MotoGP with a new Buriram lap record as title rival Jorge Martin and practice pace setter Marc Marquez both crash in Qualifying.

Martin clung to a front-row place behind Enea Bastianini, with Marquez in fifth between Marco Bezzecchi and an excellent effort from Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Due to the added heat and stress placed on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

The Buriram Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

