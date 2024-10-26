2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'28.700s
|6/8
|333k
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.232s
|6/9
|334k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.430s
|3/5
|334k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.624s
|4/9
|330k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.686s
|3/5
|333k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.708s
|8/9
|334k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.719s
|8/9
|341k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.735s
|5/5
|330k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.827s
|9/9
|327k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.928s
|8/8
|333k
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.036s
|3/5
|335k
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.097s
|8/8
|335k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'29.535s
|6/9
|330k
|14
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'29.568s
|7/8
|336k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'29.773s
|3/8
|331k
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'29.828s
|6/8
|332k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.835s
|9/9
|328k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'29.903s
|8/8
|328k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'30.045s
|8/8
|334k
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'30.102s
|7/9
|330k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'30.137s
|3/8
|333k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'30.592s
|5/6
|335k
* Rookie
Official Buriram MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 29.165s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)
Francesco Bagnaia claims pole position for the 2024 Thai MotoGP with a new Buriram lap record as title rival Jorge Martin and practice pace setter Marc Marquez both crash in Qualifying.
Martin clung to a front-row place behind Enea Bastianini, with Marquez in fifth between Marco Bezzecchi and an excellent effort from Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.
Due to the added heat and stress placed on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
The Buriram Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.