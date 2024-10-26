2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results

Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'28.700s 6/8 333k 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.232s 6/9 334k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.430s 3/5 334k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.624s 4/9 330k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.686s 3/5 333k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.708s 8/9 334k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.719s 8/9 341k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.735s 5/5 330k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.827s 9/9 327k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.928s 8/8 333k 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.036s 3/5 335k 12 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.097s 8/8 335k Qualifying 1: 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'29.535s 6/9 330k 14 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'29.568s 7/8 336k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'29.773s 3/8 331k 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'29.828s 6/8 332k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.835s 9/9 328k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'29.903s 8/8 328k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'30.045s 8/8 334k 20 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'30.102s 7/9 330k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'30.137s 3/8 333k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'30.592s 5/6 335k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 29.165s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia claims pole position for the 2024 Thai MotoGP with a new Buriram lap record as title rival Jorge Martin and practice pace setter Marc Marquez both crash in Qualifying.

Martin clung to a front-row place behind Enea Bastianini, with Marquez in fifth between Marco Bezzecchi and an excellent effort from Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.