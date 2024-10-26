Buriram MotoGP qualifying drama: Bagnaia pole - Martin, Marquez crash

A dramatic qualifying for the Thai MotoGP ended with Francesco Bagnaia on pole with a new lap record, while title rival Jorge Martin and practice leader Marc Marquez crashed out.

Reigning champion Bagnaia, who starts this afternoon’s Sprint 20-points behind Martin, went top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend by leading the entire 15-minute shootout.

“I’m very optimistic. I think we did a very good job with the bike. This morning we did a little step in front and I was confident to be on the front row," Bagnaia said.

“We did a very good lap time. I think we still have something to improve at Turn 4 but we are closing the gap, so I’m happy.”

Team-mate Enea Bastianini also made a step to complete a perfect factory Ducati one-two.

“I’m happy about my performance,” Bastianini said. “I still have to improve my pace a bit because the other Ducatis have something more. I know the area in which we have to do something better. But I’m confident of a good race.”

Martin faced a tense end to the session after crashing at Turn 5 on his final run but clung on to a front-row place with third.

“I’m okay with the first row, that was the target,” Martin said. “Today was difficult, it’s really hot and humid, so it was difficult to be better than yesterday.

“I pushed a bit too much on the second stint, I was coming in really hot, going for the 1m 28. Finally, the first row is enough. I see Pecco quite strong so let’s go for it.”

Marquez had fallen while chasing Martin, losing the front of his Gresini on entry to the Turn 3 hairpin and punching the air in anger as he walked away.

Like Martin, Marquez wasn’t punished as harshly as he might have been for the mistake and remained in fifth.

Marquez will start between VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who impressed as the top non-Ducati.

Pedro Acosta (GASGAS), Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) and Alex Marquez (Gresini) will form row three. Maverick Vinales took tenth for Aprilia.

Martin’s Pramac team-mate Franco Morbidelli and LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco also crashed in Q2, leaving them 11th and 12th on the grid.

Quartararo made a massive front-end save before leading Qualifying 1 and was joined by Fabio di Giannantonio in advancing to Q2.

Brad Binder (KTM) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) headed the list of riders who failed to advance out of Q1.

Michelin believes riders can be competitive on the soft or hard front tyre for this afternoon's Sprint, depending on riding style, and the medium or hard rear.