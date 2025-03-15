Argentina Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Argentine Sprint race at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)49 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)38(-11)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)30(-19)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)21(-28)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*17(-32)
6^2Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)15(-34)
7˅1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)14(-35)
8^2Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)11(-38)
9˅2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)10(-39)
10˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)7(-42)
11^3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)5(-44)
12˅1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)5(-44)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)4(-45)
14˅2Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)4(-45)
15^2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)3(-46)
16˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*3(-46)
17˅1Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-47)

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

