Argentina Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Argentine Sprint race at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|49
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|38
|(-11)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|30
|(-19)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|21
|(-28)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|17
|(-32)
|6
|^2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|15
|(-34)
|7
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|14
|(-35)
|8
|^2
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|11
|(-38)
|9
|˅2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|10
|(-39)
|10
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|7
|(-42)
|11
|^3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|5
|(-44)
|12
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|5
|(-44)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|4
|(-45)
|14
|˅2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|4
|(-45)
|15
|^2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-46)
|16
|˅1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|3
|(-46)
|17
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-47)
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
