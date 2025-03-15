2025 Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins tense sprint from pole

Marquez continues 100% record in 2025 in Argentina sprint race

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez fended off Alex Marquez in a tense sprint at the 2025 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix to take his second Saturday victory of the season.

After qualifying on pole with a new all-time lap record at Termas de Rio Hondo, factory Ducati rider Marquez was hot favourite to maintain his 100% winning record of 2025 in the sprints.

Though he came good on this, he was pushed hard by his GP24-mounted younger brother Alex Marquez for Gresini Racing in the 12-lap contest.

Marc Marquez was able to break away in the latter stages, however, getting to the chequered flag 0.903s clear of Alex Marquez in a repeat of the Thai GP sprint result.

Pecco Bagnaia completed the top three, but was once again no match for the Marquez brothers as he ended up 3.859s behind his team-mate.

Johann Zarco was fourth after a scrappy race from the front row, while Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the top five.

Marc Marquez has extended his championship lead to 11 points over Alex Marquez, with Bagnaia 19 back in third.

On the opening lap, Marc Marquez grabbed the holeshot from pole as Alex Marquez and Bagnaia slotted in behind.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo made a strong start from seventh on the grid to jump up to fourth and had a look at overtaking Bagnaia into Turn 5 - though couldn’t make it stick.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta moved ahead of Quartararo into Turn 1 on the second lap and looked like being a threat to Bagnaia’s podium plave, as he slid 0.5s back from the top two.

Acosta would ultimately fade to a distant ninth come the end of the 12-lap sprint, with Bagnaia able to put clear daylight between himself and the pack behind.

However, he didn’t have the pace to go with the top two, who ran line astern and repeatedly traded fastest laps in the opening tours.

While Alex Marquez was able to push his elder brother, he couldn’t get close enough to attempt any overtakes.

And at the start of the penultimate lap, Marc Marquez had broken Alex Marquez’s resolve as he took a lead of 0.7s, which he would swell to 0.9s come the chequered flag.

Behind the podium battle, Zarco - having dropped to sixth off the line - recovered to fourth on the LCR Honda and was 1.4s clear of fifth-placed Di Giannantonio on the VR46 Ducati.

Marco Bezzecchi was sixth on the factory Aprilia head of the sister VR46 Ducati of Franco Morbidelli, who was involved in a collision with Brad Binder on the opening lap that saw the KTM rider crash out.

Binder made a move at Turn 7, with Morbidelli attempting the cut-back into Turn 8 - the pair connecting in the middle.

The stewards investigated the incident, though deemed no further action was needed.

Honda’s Joan Mir beat Acosta in the final laps to finish eighth, while Quartararo dropped out of the points to 10th.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer and Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira collided at Turn 2 on lap five. The incident will be reviewed after the race.

Full 2025 MotoGP Argentina GP sprint results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Le Mans News
4m ago
Porsche back in lead after a long stint at the front from Cadillac
Felipe Nasr, Porsche
MotoGP News
5m ago
Marc Marquez points where Alex Marquez is “best of the grid” after Argentina MotoGP sprint
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
9m ago
Miguel Oliveira escapes injury after nasty MotoGP Argentina sprint tangle
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
NASCAR News
45m ago
NASCAR Cup Series: Las Vegas qualifying results
Michael McDowell
MotoGP Results
1h ago
Argentina Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins tense sprint from pole
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Sprint Race Results
Marc Marquez wins, 2025 Argentine MotoGP Sprint race
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Argentina Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Argentina, Qualifying, Moto2, 15 March 2025
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Argentina MotoGP: Sprint LIVE!
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
WSBK Results
3h ago
2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 2
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.