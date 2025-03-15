2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|19m 37.331s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.903s
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+3.859s
|4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+5.026s
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+6.451s
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+7.333s
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+8.368s
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+10.858s
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+11.229s
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+12.356s
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.201s
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.298s
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+16.653s
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+18.442s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+18.618s
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+19.560s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+20.925s
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+21.287s
|19
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+45.325s
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|DNF
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
* Rookie
Marc Marquez continues his perfect start to the 2025 MotoGP world championship with a lights-to-flag victory in the Argentine Sprint race.
But younger brother Alex Marquez pushed him all the way, as the pair pulled comfortably clear of third place Francesco Bagnaia.
Johann Zarco, the surprise of qualifying to complete the front row alongside the Marquez brothers, got sideways off the line and was swamped by Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo.
Despite the Honda’s lack of top speed, Zarco soon repassed fellow Frenchman Quartararo, then took fourth from a badly fading Acosta at mid-distance.
Zarco even outpaced Bagnaia during the closing stages and took the chequered flag just over one-second from the podium for the best Honda result of the post-Marquez era.
Brad Binder, winner of the previous 2023 Sprint, crashed out on the opening lap after a re-pass from Franco Morbidelli left the KTM rider on the ground.
The incident was put under investigation, but no further action was taken.
Miguel Oliveira and Fermin Aldeguer then tangled soon after, Aldeguer’s Gresini machine spewing smoke and debris as he rejoined, with Oliveira down and out.
That incident, which was not broadcast, will be reviewed after the race.
Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent due to left wrist injuries from a pre-season training accident and is again replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Termas de Rio Hondo is returning to the MotoGP calendar after a one-year absence.
The 2023 event saw Gresini’s Alex Marquez take pole position in a wet qualifying, Binder (KTM) win the Sprint and Bezzecchi celebrate his and VR46’s first MotoGP victory in the grand prix.