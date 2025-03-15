2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Sprint Race Results

* Rookie

Marc Marquez continues his perfect start to the 2025 MotoGP world championship with a lights-to-flag victory in the Argentine Sprint race.

But younger brother Alex Marquez pushed him all the way, as the pair pulled comfortably clear of third place Francesco Bagnaia.

Johann Zarco, the surprise of qualifying to complete the front row alongside the Marquez brothers, got sideways off the line and was swamped by Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo.

Despite the Honda’s lack of top speed, Zarco soon repassed fellow Frenchman Quartararo, then took fourth from a badly fading Acosta at mid-distance.

Zarco even outpaced Bagnaia during the closing stages and took the chequered flag just over one-second from the podium for the best Honda result of the post-Marquez era.

Brad Binder, winner of the previous 2023 Sprint, crashed out on the opening lap after a re-pass from Franco Morbidelli left the KTM rider on the ground.

The incident was put under investigation, but no further action was taken.

Miguel Oliveira and Fermin Aldeguer then tangled soon after, Aldeguer’s Gresini machine spewing smoke and debris as he rejoined, with Oliveira down and out.

That incident, which was not broadcast, will be reviewed after the race.