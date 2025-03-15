2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)19m 37.331s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.903s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+3.859s
4Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+5.026s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+6.451s
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+7.333s
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+8.368s
8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+10.858s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.229s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.356s
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.201s
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.298s
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+16.653s
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+18.442s
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+18.618s
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+19.560s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+20.925s
18Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+21.287s
19Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+45.325s
 Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)DNF
 Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez continues his perfect start to the 2025 MotoGP world championship with a lights-to-flag victory in the Argentine Sprint race.

But younger brother Alex Marquez pushed him all the way, as the pair pulled comfortably clear of third place Francesco Bagnaia.

Johann Zarco, the surprise of qualifying to complete the front row alongside the Marquez brothers, got sideways off the line and was swamped by Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo.

Despite the Honda’s lack of top speed, Zarco soon repassed fellow Frenchman Quartararo, then took fourth from a badly fading Acosta at mid-distance.

Zarco even outpaced Bagnaia during the closing stages and took the chequered flag just over one-second from the podium for the best Honda result of the post-Marquez era.

Brad Binder, winner of the previous 2023 Sprint, crashed out on the opening lap after a re-pass from Franco Morbidelli left the KTM rider on the ground.

The incident was put under investigation, but no further action was taken.

Miguel Oliveira and Fermin Aldeguer then tangled soon after, Aldeguer’s Gresini machine spewing smoke and debris as he rejoined, with Oliveira down and out.

That incident, which was not broadcast, will be reviewed after the race.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent due to left wrist injuries from a pre-season training accident and is again replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Termas de Rio Hondo is returning to the MotoGP calendar after a one-year absence.

The 2023 event saw Gresini’s Alex Marquez take pole position in a wet qualifying, Binder (KTM) win the Sprint and Bezzecchi celebrate his and VR46’s first MotoGP victory in the grand prix. 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

