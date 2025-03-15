Miguel Oliveira escapes injury after nasty MotoGP Argentina sprint tangle

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira has escaped injury after being taken to hospital for checks following a nasty tangle with Fermin Aldeguer in the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix sprint.

Gresini rookie Aldeguer and Oliveira were fighting for position further down the order out of the points when they collided on lap five of 12 of Saturday's sprint at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Aldeguer threw his Ducati up the inside of Oliveira’s Yamaha and the pair collided, with the latter crashing heavily in the gravel.

Oliveira was unable to rejoin, while Aldeguer got back onto his bike and finished the sprint in 19th.

The incident was placed under investigation by the stewards after the race, with Aldeguer being deemed to have been the guilty party and has given him a long lap penalty for the next grand prix he starts.

That is due to be Sunday's grand prix in Argentina, but will carry over to another round should he be unable to compete in the race.

He had already been taken to the medical centre for assessment.

A brief statement from Pramac read: "Miguel’s conditions, it seems like the collarbone is ok but Doctor Charte has a doubt about the sternum-collarbone area, so they will take Miguel to Santiago del Estero hospital for a scan."

A follow-up comment from the team then added: "Update on Miguel: looks like nothing is broken and he is coming back to the circuit."

Oliveira has had little luck with injuries in recent years, with the Pramac rider missing five races in 2024 after he was ejected from his Trackhouse Aprilia during practice for the Indonesian GP and broke his wrist.

This was blamed on a technical issue with the bike.

He missed four races in 2023 due to separate injuries too.

Oliveira’s crash in the Argentina sprint compounded a tough day for Yamaha, as it failed to score points despite having two riders inside the top 10 on the grid.

Fabio Quartararo was its leading runner in 10th, though he ran as high as fourth in the early stages, while Pramac’s Jack Miller was 11th and Alex Rins was 12th.