2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results

Marc Marquez dominates a wet final practice for the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

As forecast, after a sunny Friday, heavy rain reached Phillip Island for Saturday morning.

However, the track is now slowly drying.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including former winner Johann Zarco and home hero Jack Miller, will now begin.

2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'37.112s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.823s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.018s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.104s 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.240s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.354s 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.375s 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.596s 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.624s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.226s 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +2.338s 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.374s 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.401s 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.533s 15 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +2.837s 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.863s 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.937s 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +3.009s 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +3.042s 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +4.318s

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* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025) Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit. © Gold and Goose

MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time, at least for the foreseeable future, during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Phillip Island held its first Australian Grand Prix in 1989 and, the 2020 and 2021 Covid cancellations aside, has hosted the event continuously since 1997.

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However, the event will move to a new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.

The final Phillip Island round begins with the riders’ title on a knife-edge.

An unchanged two points separate Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Aprilia failed to maximise its performance advantage in Indonesia.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.

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Marquez is a five-time Phillip Island winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024, and will fancy his chances at a track where MotoGP’s best traditionally rise to the top.

The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.

Home hero Jack Miller will also make his final Australian Grand Prix appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.

Razgatlioglu, Mir missing

Toprak Razgatlioglu. © Gold and Goose

However, Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu will be missing for the remainder of the season as he heads for surgery following his Mandalika shoulder injury.

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Joan Mir also remains absent, as he continues to undergo treatment for the extreme fatigue issues that culminated in an early retirement at Misano.

Mir will not be replaced this weekend, with HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro heading for surgery due to ‘Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome’ during a private test at the Sepang.

As always, the weather could play a major role, with rain showers and cool temperatures forecast on Saturday and Sunday.