2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 22.

All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Phillip Island.
All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Phillip Island.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez dominates a wet final practice for the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

As forecast, after a sunny Friday, heavy rain reached Phillip Island for Saturday morning.

However, the track is now slowly drying.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including former winner Johann Zarco and home hero Jack Miller, will now begin.

2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'37.112s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.823s
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.018s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.104s
5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.240s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1.354s
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.375s
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.596s
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.624s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.226s
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+2.338s
12Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.374s
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.401s
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.533s
15Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+2.837s
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.863s
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.937s
18Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+3.009s
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+3.042s
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+4.318s

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)
Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit.
Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time, at least for the foreseeable future, during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Phillip Island held its first Australian Grand Prix in 1989 and, the 2020 and 2021 Covid cancellations aside, has hosted the event continuously since 1997.

However, the event will move to a new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.

The final Phillip Island round begins with the riders’ title on a knife-edge.

An unchanged two points separate Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Aprilia failed to maximise its performance advantage in Indonesia.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.

Marquez is a five-time Phillip Island winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024, and will fancy his chances at a track where MotoGP’s best traditionally rise to the top.

The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.

Home hero Jack Miller will also make his final Australian Grand Prix appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.

Razgatlioglu, Mir missing

Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Toprak Razgatlioglu.
© Gold and Goose

However, Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu will be missing for the remainder of the season as he heads for surgery following his Mandalika shoulder injury.

Joan Mir also remains absent, as he continues to undergo treatment for the extreme fatigue issues that culminated in an early retirement at Misano.

Mir will not be replaced this weekend, with HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro heading for surgery due to ‘Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome’ during a private test at the Sepang.

As always, the weather could play a major role, with rain showers and cool temperatures forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
Pedro Acosta
Jack Miller
MotoGP
Phillip Island circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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