Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace Nearly Fight After Las Vegas Crash

Tempers flared between two non-playoff drivers today at Las Vegas. Bubba Wallace and reigning Cup series champion Kyle Larson got into it early in Stage 2 of the race when they made contact in Turn 4. Larson made an aggressive move, trying to force Wallace into lifting off the throttle, but Bubba was not having it. Wallace hit the wall, then came down across the track and retaliated by hooking the right-rear of Larson, destroying both cars.

After they came to a stop, Wallace walked down towards Larson and threw his hands up before shoving him multiple times in frustration. Larson never retaliated during the physical altercation, and Wallace finally walked away after showing his displeasure. After the dust settled, the 23XI Racing driver continued to vent his frustration.

"Larson wanted to make a three-wide dive-bomb, never cleared me and I don’t lift," Wallace said. "I know I’m kind of new to running at the front, but I don’t lift. I wasn’t even in a spot to lift and he never lifted either and now we’re junk. So, just a shit move on his execution. He knows what he did was wrong. Now the car’s junk."

After a disappointing exit from the playoffs last weekend in Charlotte, Larson acknowledged that Wallace had every right to be upset, but he went a little too far. Considering all of the safety concerns that have kept drivers out of cars for the past couple of months, it was a fair point by the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

"I think with everything that’s been going on here lately, with head injuries, fractured ligaments and all that, I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do," Larson said. "I’m sure he’s still upset, but I’m sure with everything going on, he’ll know he made a mistake in the retaliation part, and I’m sure he’ll think twice about it next time."

"I obviously made an aggressive move into Turn 3 and got in low and got loose and chased it up a bit. He got to my right front, and it got him tight and into the wall, and I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated. It is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration and retaliation."

Although NASCAR officials rarely discipline drivers for skirmishes like these, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them take action in some way. The bigger concern should be the way Wallace retaliated by spinning Larson at a high rate of speed. The situation could have been much worse than just taking themselves (and playoff driver Christopher Bell) out of the race.