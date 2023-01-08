All Eyes on Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing

Silly Season normally moves at a rapid pace once the first domino falls into place. Last year things played out much slower with the biggest question mark surrounding the future of two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch.

Kyle's move to Richard Childress Racing will certainly be the most-watched new pairing this season, as the two are ready to let the past be the past. Busch and team owner Richard Childress were once involved in a physical altercation, but the two have settled their differences and appear to be on the same page. That is because they are both extremely hungry to win. Whether or not they can do that together remains a mystery.

Last year was arguably Kyle's worst Cup season in his 20-year career. He had just one victory, which came after the two cars battling for the lead crashed in the closing laps of the Bristol Dirt race. His eight top-five finishes were the lowest of his career, and he failed to qualify on pole for the second consecutive season. He ran well, but something would always creep up and bite him at the worst time of the race.

His contract situation could have very well played a major part in his shaky season, as it affected the Truck Series team that he owns at Kyle Busch Motorsports. With so many people that depend on him for their well-being, it is certainly understandable if that were the case. Now with everything being ironed out, Kyle is ready to rock with RCR this season as he takes over the No. 8 Chevrolet.

It is a fresh start for the 37-year old, whose sole focus is to get back to his winning ways. With 60 career Cup victories, he certainly knows how to do that. With so many changes taking place, it may take some time for he and the team to gel and produce their desired results.

The first item on the agenda is to work out some of the kinks in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The exhibition race next month will be the unofficial kickoff to the season before Speedweeks at Daytona ratchets up. That is where the pressure will begin to settle in, quickly.

The Daytona 500 is the one thing that has eluded Kyle during his career. In 35 career starts on the 2.5-mile oval, he has just one Cup victory, which was 15 years ago (2008) in the Coke Zero 400. He has come close on a few occasions in the 500 (2nd in 2019, 3rd in 2016, 4th in 2008) but his average finishing position is 20.2 in the Great American Race. It is eerily similar to the struggle that RCR driver Dale Earnhardt went through before he finally got his big win in 1998.

Even if Busch comes up short again at Daytona, that will not wreck his season. It is easy to forget that this is a driver that has won at nearly every track on the circuit. He can get the job done on superspeedways, 1.5-mile tracks, road courses, and everything in between.

A third title would put Busch in elite company, joining the likes of Lee Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, and Tony Stewart. It would mean even more to Childress, who last won the championship 29 years ago with Earnhardt.

This is a quality team that won races last year and Kyle should be able to duplicate, if not exceed that this season. His experience and talent are immense, and his motivation to win is at an all-time high right now. It may take a little time, but this driver/team combination is going to be a force on the track.