Front Row Motorsports Signs Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports is bringing back their same two drivers from last season. Veteran Michael McDowell will be back in the No. 34 Ford and Todd Gilliland is returning to the No. 38 Mustang for his sophomore season in the Cup Series.

After a solid rookie campaign, Gilliland will have a new crew chief this season in Ryan Bergenty, who served as the car chief for McDowell last year. The organization recently announced a series of internal changes, including Seth Barbour being named Technical Director. The moves are aimed to improve the on-track performance for McDowell and Gilliland.

“Although the number will be the same on our No. 38 Ford Mustang, we have major changes heading into 2023,” said Gilliland. “I know that Ryan will help elevate our program and give us a fresh start. Having a full season in the Cup Series under my belt, I feel that I’m better prepared, too. I’m ready to go.”

McDowell had his best statistical season last year with 12 top-tens and two top-fives. The 2021 Daytona 500 winner will have a new crew chief as well with Travis Peterson calling the shots on the No. 34 Mustang.

“I’ve been really fortunate to find a home at Front Row Motorsports and to race for Bob Jenkins,” said McDowell. “We’ve accomplished so much together, and I feel strongly that we’re just going to continue to improve. We have work ahead of us, but Travis and this team are more than capable of having another great season. I’m grateful for all the partners who support this team and we’re going to fight hard to get back into the Playoffs in 2023.”

The two-car operation is hoping to build upon their success last season, at a time when parity has never been greater within the series.

“Michael and Todd are an intricate part of continuing our NASCAR Cup Series success in 2023,” said General Manager Jerry Freeze. “Michael and the No. 34 team are coming off a record year, and we believe with Travis Peterson, they will only build on that success and have an even better season. Todd showed us growth in his rookie season. The addition of Ryan as the crew chief, and the promotion of Seth, we believe we’re making changes to give Todd what he needs to improve.”

The team also recently announced that Zane Smith will run a limited Cup schedule next season. Smith, the reigning Truck Series Champion, made his Cup debut this past year at Gateway when he finished 17th while filling in for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Chris Buescher.

With today's announcement, all of the full-time rides for the Cup Series have been filled for next season. The 2023 calendar kicks off with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Speedweeks at Daytona begins less than two weeks later with the 65th annual Daytona 500 scheduled for February 19.