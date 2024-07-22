"It definitely felt meant to be for us" - Kyle Larson wins at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After running well at the Indy500 earlier this year but not being able to compete in the double Larson’s month of May ended in rather bad circumstances. However, after a win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the Brickyard 400 Larson was back in Victory Lane.

It did not look like Larson was in victory contention after he fell back to 21st in the race towards the end of the running. However, the #5 car pushed on and put himself in a position to fight for the win in Overtime at the end of the race.

Whilst standing in Victory Lane Larson was overjoyed with his win calling it one of his best victories and he went on to make a big proposition to the Indy fans:

“It is for sure up there, like you mentioned this is such a prestigious place, it is hallowed grounds. What an opportunity to race here again and what a job by our team they never gave up at all, we had the pit stop issue early on, but they fought and dug, I can’t thank them enough.

“I love you Indiana fans, and I know you love me too, how about we come back here next May and kiss these bricks in an IndyCar? I’d love to (attempt the double again), I’d love to, we will work on it, and I hope we can announce something soon and see you guys all next May.”

Larson went on to say that he feels that the win in the Brickyard 400 makes up for the ending in the month of May:

“It does, I guess a little bit I wish we could have done both and run the 600 because we had a phenomenal papaya orange car for that race too. I just think everything has come full circle and some things are meant to be, and today it definitely felt meant to be for us.”