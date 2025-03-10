All drivers to win three or more consecutive races in NASCAR Cup history

Christopher Bell’s back-to-back triumphs at Atlanta, Austin and Phoenix put him in the history books of NASCAR.

It was only the 29th occasion where a driver won three consecutive races in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the first since the introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022.

Winning three races in a row in NASCAR is a good omen, as drivers have gone on to win the championship 12 times after scoring a threat-peat.