All drivers to win three or more consecutive races in NASCAR Cup history
Check out the full list of drivers to achieve a three-peat in the modern era of NASCAR Cup Series
Christopher Bell’s back-to-back triumphs at Atlanta, Austin and Phoenix put him in the history books of NASCAR.
It was only the 29th occasion where a driver won three consecutive races in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the first since the introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022.
Winning three races in a row in NASCAR is a good omen, as drivers have gone on to win the championship 12 times after scoring a threat-peat.
Driver
Year
Tracks
Bolly Allison
1972
Bristol, Trenton, Atlanta
David Pearson
1973
Darlington, Martinsville, Talladega
Richard Petty
1974
Atlanta, Pocono, Talladega
Richard Petty
1975
Briston, Atlanta, North Wilkesboro
Cale Yarborough
1976
Richmond, Dover, Martinsville, North Wilkesboro
David Pearson
1976
Charlotte, Riverside, Michigan
Darrell Waltrip
1981
Martinsville, North Wilkesboro, Charlotte, Rockingham
Bobby Allison
1983
Darlington, Richmond, Dover
Dale Earnhardt
1987
Briston, Darlington, Richmond
Dale Earnhardt
1987
Darlington, North Wilkesboro, Bristol, Martinsville
Rusty Wallace
1988
Charlotte, North Wilkesboro, Rockingham
Harry Gant
1991
Darlington, Richmond, Dover, Martinsville
Bill Elliott
1992
Rockingham, Richmond, Atlanta, Darlington
Mark Martin
1993
Watkins Glen, Michigan, Bristol, Darlington
Rusty Wallace
1993
Bristol, North Wilkesboro, Martinsville
Rusty Wallace
1994
Dover, Pocono, Michigan
Jeff Gordon
1996
Dover, Martinsville, North Wilkesboro
Jeff Gordon
1998
Pocono, Indianapolis, Watkins Glen, Michigan
Jeff Gordon
1998-89
Rockingham (1998), Atlanta (1998), Daytona (1999)
Jimmie Johnson
2004
Charlotte, Martinsville, Atlanta
Jimmie Johnson
2007
Martinsville, Atlanta, Texas, Phoenix
Kyle Busch
2015
Kentucky, New Hampshire, Indianapolis
Joey Logano
2015
Charlotte, Kansas, Talladega
Kevin Harvick
2018
Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix
Kyle Busch
2018
Texas, Bristol, Richmond
Brad Keselowski
2018
Darlington, Indianapolis, Las Vegas
Kyle Larson
2021
Charlotte, Sonoma, Nashville
Kyle Larson
2021
Charlotte road course, Texas, Kansas
Christopher Bell
2025
Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix