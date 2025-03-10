All drivers to win three or more consecutive races in NASCAR Cup history

Check out the full list of drivers to achieve a three-peat in the modern era of NASCAR Cup Series

Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell
© NASCAR Media

Christopher Bell’s back-to-back triumphs at Atlanta, Austin and Phoenix put him in the history books of NASCAR.

It was only the 29th occasion where a driver won three consecutive races in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the first since the introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022.

Winning three races in a row in NASCAR is a good omen, as drivers have gone on to win the championship 12 times after scoring a threat-peat.

Driver

Year

Tracks

Bolly Allison

1972

Bristol, Trenton, Atlanta

David Pearson

1973

Darlington, Martinsville, Talladega

Richard Petty

1974

Atlanta, Pocono, Talladega

Richard Petty

1975

Briston, Atlanta, North Wilkesboro

Cale Yarborough

1976

Richmond, Dover, Martinsville, North Wilkesboro

David Pearson

1976

Charlotte, Riverside, Michigan

Darrell Waltrip

1981

Martinsville, North Wilkesboro, Charlotte, Rockingham

Bobby Allison

1983

Darlington, Richmond, Dover

Dale Earnhardt

1987

Briston, Darlington, Richmond

Dale Earnhardt

1987

Darlington, North Wilkesboro, Bristol, Martinsville

Rusty Wallace

1988

Charlotte, North Wilkesboro, Rockingham

Harry Gant

1991

Darlington, Richmond, Dover, Martinsville

Bill Elliott

1992

Rockingham, Richmond, Atlanta, Darlington

Mark Martin

1993

Watkins Glen, Michigan, Bristol, Darlington

Rusty Wallace

1993

Bristol, North Wilkesboro, Martinsville

Rusty Wallace

1994

Dover, Pocono, Michigan

Jeff Gordon

1996

Dover, Martinsville, North Wilkesboro

Jeff Gordon

1998

Pocono, Indianapolis, Watkins Glen, Michigan

Jeff Gordon

1998-89

Rockingham (1998), Atlanta (1998), Daytona (1999)

Jimmie Johnson

2004

Charlotte, Martinsville, Atlanta

Jimmie Johnson

2007

Martinsville, Atlanta, Texas, Phoenix

Kyle Busch

2015

Kentucky, New Hampshire, Indianapolis

Joey Logano

2015

Charlotte, Kansas, Talladega

Kevin Harvick

2018

Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix

Kyle Busch

2018

Texas, Bristol, Richmond

Brad Keselowski

2018

Darlington, Indianapolis, Las Vegas

Kyle Larson

2021

Charlotte, Sonoma, Nashville

Kyle Larson

2021

Charlotte road course, Texas, Kansas

Christopher Bell

2025

Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix

