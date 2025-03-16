Christopher Bell to start Las Vegas NASCAR race from back of the grid

Grid drops for Toyota drivers Bell and Nemechek

Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell
© NASCAR Media

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has been sent to the back of the grid for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The driver of the #20 Toyota Camry XSE reported an issue with the throttle body during qualifying on Saturday.

An unapproved adjustment had to be made to the car, relegating Bell to the rear of the 36-car Cup Series grid. He had originally qualified 13th with a time that was 0.101s off polesitter Michael McDowell (#71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet).

The grid drop serves as a major blow to the 30-year-old, who is aiming to become the first driver since seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson to win four races on the trot in the Cup Series.

He arrived at Las Vegas after winning the previous three rounds at Atlanta, Austin and Phoenix.

Bell wasn’t the only Toyota driver to be affected by mechanical gremlins in the run-up to the Vegas race.

Legacy Motor Club’s John Hunter Nemechek was also hit by the same problem and will join Bell at the back of the pack in the Pennzoil 400. He had qualified in 30th place.

With Bell and Nemechek penalised, the highest-placed Toyota on the grid will be the #45 23XI Racing Camry of Tyler Reddick.

Reddick will take the start from 13th on the grid, one place ahead of Bell’s JGR teammate Denny Hamlin.

