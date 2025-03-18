Chase Briscoe raced with sprained wrist in NASCAR’s Las Vegas race

Chase Briscoe has revealed that he had to race in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas with a sprained wrist.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver picked up the injury in a multi-car wreck at the previous round of the season in Phoenix.

The accident was caused when Briscoe hit the #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Justin Haley exiting Turn 2 following the Stage 2 restart, which sent the #19 Toyota up the track.

A number of cars got caught up in the melee, with Carson Hocevar, Cole Custer, Brad Keselowski and Shane van Gisbergen among those involved.

It wasn’t until last weekend that the news of Briscoe’s sprained wrist became public knowledge.

The 30-year-old wore a sprint at times at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in order to get through the weekend.

The Indiana-born racer qualified a distant 24th for the fifth round of the championship, but was able to climb up the order in the race to claim 17th place, five positions behind teammate and top Toyota driver Christopher Bell.

Briscoe had previously taken full responsibility for causing the collision that took out a number of drivers from the Phoenix race.

“That’s about the biggest you can crash at Phoenix,” Briscoe said. “Yeah, it was a big one.

“On that restart, we were three, four-wide and I just climbed over the No. 7 [Justin Haley]’s right front.

“Unfortunate. We were able to go from the tail up to 12th or 13th and felt good about our No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota. Got myself in a bad spot.

“Was probably trying to fade a little more left with the No. 77 [Carson Hocevar] on my right rear and yeah, just went over the No. 7’s right front.

“Unfortunate but try to learn from it and not do it again and go onto Vegas.”