Bubba Wallace leads 56 laps and scores first NASCAR podium of 2025 in Miami

Bubba Wallace scored his first podium of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami on Sunday after leading 56 out of 267 laps.

The 23XI Racing driver hit the front for the first time on lap 177, shortly after the start of Stage 3, after passing the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson.

Wallace survived the restart after the race’s second caution period, caused by Ryan Blaney’s engine blowing up, to keep his #23 Toyota Camry at the head of the order.

However, with just 33 laps left in the race, Wallace ran too high up the track while battling with Larson’s teammate Alex Bowman, dropping to second position.

Larson himself managed to find a way past Wallace on his way to a 30th career victory in the Cup Series, but third place nevertheless marked Wallace’s first podium since Bristol last year.

In a post-race interview, the 31-year-old said: “It was really good. We showed up here in Miami and had speed. That’s the first box you want to check. We all know when you are a race car driver, you want to show up and be competitive. We were that.

“My pit crew has been on fire. A tremendous amount of work has gone into the last five years of this team to get to where we’re at. We’re not where we want to be, but we are damn sure competitive each and every stop.

“They got us up there, gave me a shot. Our Columbia Toyota Camry was just a game-changer. So got out front. I didn’t think I burned my stuff up to start that last run. I thought it was very similar to the previous restart, but I don’t know.

“I need to go back and study and look at what happened. Obviously, I hit the fence and allowed the 48 [Bowman] to get there.

“All in all, hats off to my 23 group here. It’s been a grind all year long. I’m talking like we’re 20 races in. It’s only five, whatever it is. We’ve just been getting kicked in the teeth [on] the last stage of every race.

“Finally closed one out. This feels good. I can’t hang my head over this. As pissed off as I want to be at myself, it’s a good day.”

Wallace has now notched up 11 podiums in the Cup Series, including two victories - a maiden triumph at Talladega in 2021 followed by another win at Kansas the following year.

The 31-year-old compared his 2025 Miami result with other near-misses in his career.

“Kansas [2022], I went up and took that win, right? That was my last one,” he said. “I look at Talladega [ 2023] when I was leading taking the white [flag] and blocked [Ryan] Blaney, and I wrecked.

“Other than that, I’ve never been in a spot to give away a race. So I can be pissed off about it, but hell, I’ve never been in that situation before, you know? So it’s different.”