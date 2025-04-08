How involved is Michael Jordan in 23XI Racing NASCAR team?

NASCAR analyst Mamba Smith has shed light on NBA legend Michael Jordan’s involvement in running the 23XI Racing team in the Cup Series.

Jordan, the winner of six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, started the 23XI Racing team with current Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin in 2021.

This year, 23XI Racing entered a trio of Toyota Camrys in the Cup Series, having bought an additional charter from the now-defunct Stewart Haas Racing at the end of 2024.

As part of his role as a co-owner, Jordan attended last weekend’s Goodyear 400 race at Darlington, where 23XI driver Tyler Reddick held the lead until just eight laps from the finish.

Reddick eventually crossed the finish line in fourth place in the #45 Toyota after a late caution shuffled the order at the front.

Smith revealed that both Jordan and 23XI Racing have mutual respect, while Jordan also attentively followed the closing stages of the race as Reddick came under pressure from the #12 Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney.

“I was right on pit road after the race, [where] the cars are parked,” Smith told NASCAR.com. “[Jordan] goes up to talk to Tyler, cameras and people, then he goes over to [Ryan] Blaney.

“[Jordan] is now one of the guys in the garage. The way the drivers treat Michael Jordan and the way Michael Jordan treats the drivers, it’s like mutual respect for athletes and high-level professionals.

“I’m sure they are still starstruck, it’s Michael Jordan. But the way they interact is how everybody else interacts.

“He walks from Reddick’s car, past one to Blaney and there’s just him and one security guy. No one is bum-rushing him, he is able to do his thing.

“I think that is super cool because he is a big fan and wants to be here and the way he is here in a huge way as part-owning 23XI. Whenever Michael Jordan is in the house, I’m here for it.

“And you can tell on his face, you can see it on the broadcast, he was in shambles trying to figure out if they are going to win or not because the 12 [Blaney] was coming, 12 was hot to trot.”

23XI’s co-owner Hamlin was crowned the winner at Darlington, the 44-year-old making it back-to-back wins after his previous triumph at Martinsville.

Reddick is 23XI’s leading driver in the Cup standings in fifth place, 61 points down on Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron.

23XI is yet to record a win this year, but Reddick finished runner-up to Byron in the season-opening Daytona 500.

