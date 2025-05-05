Michael McDowell gutted by crash after coming close to NASCAR Texas win

“We had an opportunity to win the race”.

Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell
Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell
© NASCAR Media

Michael McDowell came close to winning the NASCAR Cup Series race in Texas, but ultimately crashed out of the event while running in third.

McDowell was leading the closing stages of the Wurth 400 in the #71 Spire Motorsport Chevrolet, having passed the #12 Penske of Ryan Blaney with 10 laps to run.

But as the race neared its conclusion, McDowell came under pressure from the other Penske car of Joey Logano, who overtook him just four laps from the finish.

The pass unsettled the 40-year-old, who subsequently dropped behind Blaney into third place.

A first podium since last year’s Sonoma event was still on the cards for McDowell, but he blew that away on the following lap when he lost control of his car at Turn 2 and slammed the barriers on the back straight.

He was eventually classified 26th.

McDowell felt gutted by his late-race incident, having had a shot at giving his new team Spire Motorsports its first Cup Series victory since Justin Haley’s triumph at the Daytona 400 in 2019.

“I just really hate it for everyone on this No. 71 Chevrolet," he said. "We were giving it everything, we had there to try to keep track position.

“Joey [Logano] got a run there, and I tried to block it. I went as far as I think you could probably go.

“When [Ryan] Blaney slid up in front of me, it just took the air off of it and I just lost the back of it. I still had the fight in me, but I probably should have conceded at that point.

“But I’m just proud of everyone at Spire Motorsports. I know that’s not the day we wanted, but we had an opportunity to win the race.

“I’m really proud of everyone at the Hendrick Motorsports engine shop – you guys saw those restarts, the motors were ripping. Just hate that we didn’t get it done, but we knew we had to go for it. We went for it and it didn't work out."

McDowell, who split with Front Row Motorsports after 2024 to join Spire Motorsports, sits 20th in the standings with a best finish of 11th.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
5m ago
Michael Dunlop: "I was horrific” at Valentino Rossi’s ranch!
Dunlop, Rossi
F1 News
51m ago
McLaren: Lando Norris “could have been more patient” in Max Verstappen battle
Race start
NASCAR News
1h ago
Michael McDowell gutted by crash after coming close to NASCAR Texas win
Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell overcomes “horrendous stomach cramp” to claim Miami F1 podium
George Russell
WSBK News
2h ago
“Decent sized cheque book” theory on Toprak Razgatlioglu which would be a shock
Toprak Razgatlioglu

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Jack Doohan could be replaced for Imola as rumours resurface after Miami DNF
Jack Doohan
WSBK News
2h ago
Danilo Petrucci: “I was riding alone like last year, but…”
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton “optimistic for the future” but admits “something’s holding us back”
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2h ago
MotoGP updates start procedure rules after COTA chaos
MotoGP race start, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz questions Lewis Hamilton’s last-lap defence: ‘If you follow the rule book…’
Carlos Sainz