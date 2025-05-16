NASCAR team hit with hefty $75,000 fine after bumper violation

Points loss and monetary fine for the Ford squad after Kansas.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Ford
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Ford
© NASCAR Media

RFK Racing has been slapped with a $75,000 fine after one of its cars was found in violation of the NASCAR Cup Series technical regulations at Kansas Speedway.

The #17 Ford Mustang driven by Chris Buescher was inspected at NASCAR’s R&D Centre in Concord, North Carolina after the race where it was discovered that RFK Racing had gone over the maximum reinforcement allowed for front bumper covers.

This contravenes Section 14.1.C of the NASCAR regulations, which concerns overall assembled vehicle rules, as well as Section 14.5.4.G, which relates specifically to the front bumper cover.

As a result, Buescher has been docked 60 championship points and a further five playoff points, while RFK itself has been hit with a massive $75,000 fine.

Further, Buescher’s crew chief Scott Graves has been suspended for the next two races, including the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on the Memorial Day weekend.

The squad has replaced Graves with Doug Randolph for this weekend’s NASCAR All-Stars non-championship race.

RFK said it is reviewing the situation to determine whether it will file an appeal against the decision.

"RFK Racing acknowledges the penalties assessed by NASCAR to the No. 17 Ford Mustang following this past weekend's race in Kansas,” it said in a statement.

“We remain committed to full compliance with NASCAR's rules. At this time, we are carefully reviewing the details of the situation to determine if we will file an appeal within the timeframe allotted."

Buescher finished a solid eight in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway to move up to 12th in the standings, but the loss of 60 points has dropped him down to 24th position.

He has also dropped out of provisional playoff positions, although ironically his teammate Ryan Preece has now secured a provisional berth into the top 16.

