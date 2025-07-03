Will Power would “love” to try NASCAR amid doubts over IndyCar future

Will Power says he would “love” to contest a NASCAR race, as uncertainty looms over his future in IndyCar.

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner has expressed interest in exploring stock car racing, even as he remains focused on his primary commitments in the open-wheel series.

While Power has spent nearly his entire career in single-seaters, he did make a handful of appearances in Australia’s Supercars championship, including a double podium at the Gold Coast 600 in 2012 with Tickford Racing.

“I’d like to do an oval just to feel it,” Power said on the Stacking Pennies podcast. “Obviously it would be very tough for me. Just the car—it would be so different. I’d like to try it.”

Power’s IndyCar team, Penske, has a long-standing presence in NASCAR and currently fields three Ford Mustangs in the Cup Series.

Asked if he had spoken to team owner Roger Penske about a potential NASCAR outing, Power joked, “No, I’m just trying to keep my current ride,” before adding: “I have. It’s got to make sense for him. They’re not going to put you in a car just to have fun, right?”

Pressed further on whether he’d been contacted by NASCAR teams to fill in for regular drivers, Power revealed: “Actually, someone sent me a text recently, asked me what I’m doing the Portland weekend. I can’t remember the team. It would have been for Xfinity.

“I would do that. Yeah, I love NASCAR.”

Since making his IndyCar debut in 2008—after a successful, race-winning stint in Champ Car—Power has established himself as one of the most accomplished drivers in series history, with two championships and 44 race wins to his name.

However, the 44-year-old’s future in the series remains uncertain, with his current Penske contract set to expire at the end of the year.

Power has expressed a desire to remain with the team, while Roger Penske said prior to the team’s push-to-pass controversy that he was “confident” Power would stay on in 2026.

Power explained that while his focus has always been on adding more silverware in IndyCar, he’s increasingly open to trying something new.

“Yeah, I would do it. I’ve been very focused. I had outside opportunities, but just stayed in my wheelhouse and focused hard on trying to win IndyCar races and championships—do the absolute best at that—and not sort of spread myself thin in any way.

“But I would love to do a race in NASCAR. Even a truck—just go and do a race in a truck. It looks awesome.”