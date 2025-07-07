Trackhouse explains decision to drop Daniel Suarez from NASCAR team

Daniel Suarez will not continue with Trackhouse next year.

Daniel Suarez
Daniel Suarez
© NASCAR Media

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks has explained the rationale behind the team’s decision to drop Daniel Suarez from its NASCAR Cup Series line-up at the end of the 2025 season.

Suarez has been a mainstay at Trackhouse since its debut in 2021, delivering victories at Sonoma in 2022 and Atlanta in 2024 behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet.

However, the team announced earlier this week that the Mexican driver would not return for a sixth season, with a replacement to be confirmed at a later date.

Suarez has endured a difficult 2025 campaign so far, recording just a single top-five finish in the opening 19 races. His impending departure leaves his future in the Cup Series uncertain, with limited competitive seats remaining available for 2026.

Speaking on Sunday, Marks emphasised that the decision was not personal and stemmed from the team’s long-term growth strategy.

“As far as results, I don’t know,” Marks said. “Look, Daniel has been a huge part of this company for four and a half years now.

“When we sat down and mapped out our three-year and five-year plans — with the sponsorships and everything we’re trying to accomplish over the next five years — we just got to a point where we felt that relationship had borne a lot of fruit for us, but it was time to move on.

“As the team grows, we have to identify different opportunities. Daniel has been a huge part of this company and a great friend of mine.

“We met last night at the hotel, just the two of us in the lobby for about an hour, and we talked about our time together and everything we’ve achieved. Him and I are in a really good place.

“But this isn’t a sport where you do the same thing forever. As we grow, we felt it was time to wrap up that relationship, help him find his next opportunity, and continue building the future of this company.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez on Assen MotoGP scare: ‘Hand was numb, as if cut off’
Marc Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz “fed up” after unseen clash with Charles Leclerc costs him F1 points
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia announce major development in Jorge Martin comeback plan
Jorge Martin
F1 News
2h ago
Mercedes got strategy ‘terribly wrong’ in ‘catastrophic’ F1 British GP
Toto Wolff
WSBK News
2h ago
One Ducati WorldSBK rider puts pen to paper on a new contract
Yari Montella

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Doubts grow over Franco Colapinto as Ted Kravitz suggests surprise Alpine replacement
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
2h ago
Ex-MotoGP rider from Italy picks Marc Marquez above Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton unlocks crucial Ferrari feedback which may inspire turnaround
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2h ago
Johann Zarco reveals key Honda technical change for Suzuka 8 Hours
Johann Zarco
F1 News
2h ago
FIA's Mohammed Ben Sulayem responds to ‘reign of terror’ jab from new rival
Mohammed Ben Sulayem