NASCAR legend Greg Biffle and family killed in US plane crash

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family were among the seven people killed in a plane crash at a regional airport in North Carolina.

Biffle was confirmed to be among those who boarded the plane, along with his wife, daughter, son and three others.

The Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 10.20 local time (15:20 GMT).

“NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash,” NASCAR said in a statement.

"Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.

"On the track, Greg’s talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community.

“Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg’s entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life.”

According to flight tracking data, the plane had taken off from the airport and was bound for Florida before it returned minutes later.

The plane erupted into flames when it hit the ground while trying to land at the east end of the runway. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

A joint statement was issued by the Biffle, Grossu, Dutton and Lunders families.

"We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all our families heartbroken beyond words. Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma (mother - Nicole Lunders). Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child,” it read.

"Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them. Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him. Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives.

"We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful or the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another."

Biffle began his NASCAR career in 1995 and went on to contest 515 Cup Series races over 16 years.

He won 19 races and enjoyed a best finish of runner-up behind Tony Stewart in the 2005 championship standings.

