The full 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff field
Here is the complete list of drivers who have qualified for the playoff phase of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.
The 16-driver field that will compete for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship has now been confirmed.
A total of 14 drivers secured automatic berths by winning one or more races in what is officially known as the Regular Season.
At the top of the standings are Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron, tied on 2032 points apiece. Byron claimed the Regular Season title but is ranked second overall, having won one fewer race than Larson.
Denny Hamlin and Shane van Gisbergen, who lead the season with four wins each, line up third and sixth respectively.
All three manufacturers, Chevrolet, Toyota and Ford, are represented in the playoffs.
In terms of teams, Hendrick has qualified all four of its drivers, while Team Penske’s trio also advanced. Joe Gibbs Racing will have three cars in the fight, with only Ty Gibbs, who won the In-Season Challenge, missing the cut from its four-driver line-up.
With 14 race winners locked in, the final two playoff spots went to the highest points scorers from the remaining field: Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman.
The 2025 NASCAR Playoffs will begin with the Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington on 31 August.
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field
Pos
Driver
Team
Points
Wins
1
Kyle Larson
Hendrick
2032
3
2
William Byron
Hendrick
2032
2
3
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs
2029
4
4
Ryan Blaney
Penske
2026
2
5
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs
2023
3
6
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse
2022
4
7
Chase Elliott
Hendrick
2013
1
8
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs
2010
1
9
Bubba Wallace
23XI
2008
1
10
Austin Cindric
Penske
2008
1
11
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse
2007
1
12
Joey Logano
Penske
2007
1
13
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers
2006
1
14
Tyler Reddick
23XI
2006
0
15
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress
2005
1
16
Alex Bowman
Hendrick
2002
0