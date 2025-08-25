The full 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff field

The 16-driver field that will compete for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship has now been confirmed.

A total of 14 drivers secured automatic berths by winning one or more races in what is officially known as the Regular Season.

At the top of the standings are Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron, tied on 2032 points apiece. Byron claimed the Regular Season title but is ranked second overall, having won one fewer race than Larson.

Denny Hamlin and Shane van Gisbergen, who lead the season with four wins each, line up third and sixth respectively.

All three manufacturers, Chevrolet, Toyota and Ford, are represented in the playoffs.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of teams, Hendrick has qualified all four of its drivers, while Team Penske’s trio also advanced. Joe Gibbs Racing will have three cars in the fight, with only Ty Gibbs, who won the In-Season Challenge, missing the cut from its four-driver line-up.

With 14 race winners locked in, the final two playoff spots went to the highest points scorers from the remaining field: Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman.

The 2025 NASCAR Playoffs will begin with the Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington on 31 August.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field