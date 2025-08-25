The full 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff field

Here is the complete list of drivers who have qualified for the playoff phase of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.

The 16-driver field that will compete for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship has now been confirmed.

A total of 14 drivers secured automatic berths by winning one or more races in what is officially known as the Regular Season.

At the top of the standings are Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron, tied on 2032 points apiece. Byron claimed the Regular Season title but is ranked second overall, having won one fewer race than Larson.

Denny Hamlin and Shane van Gisbergen, who lead the season with four wins each, line up third and sixth respectively.

All three manufacturers, Chevrolet, Toyota and Ford, are represented in the playoffs.

In terms of teams, Hendrick has qualified all four of its drivers, while Team Penske’s trio also advanced. Joe Gibbs Racing will have three cars in the fight, with only Ty Gibbs, who won the In-Season Challenge, missing the cut from its four-driver line-up.

With 14 race winners locked in, the final two playoff spots went to the highest points scorers from the remaining field: Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman.

The 2025 NASCAR Playoffs will begin with the Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington on 31 August.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field

Pos

Driver

Team

Points

Wins

1

Kyle Larson

Hendrick

2032

3

2

William Byron

Hendrick

2032

2

3

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs

2029

4

4

Ryan Blaney

Penske

2026

2

5

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs

2023

3

6

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse

2022

4

7

Chase Elliott

Hendrick

2013

1

8

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs

2010

1

9

Bubba Wallace

23XI

2008

1

10

Austin Cindric

Penske

2008

1

11

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse

2007

1

12

Joey Logano

Penske

2007

1

13

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers

2006

1

14

Tyler Reddick

23XI

2006

0

15

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress

2005

1

16

Alex Bowman

Hendrick

2002

0

