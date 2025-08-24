Rubens Barrichello, aged 53, wins a NASCAR championship

Rubens Barrichello has won a major racing championship at the age of 53.

The former F1 driver has won the NASCAR Brazil Series title, after winning in his home city of Sao Paulo.

It is Barrichello’s rookie year in the category, 15 years after his F1 exit.

He shone this season with two race wins at Interlagos, home of the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Barrichello’s win at Villo Citta on Saturday gives him an unassailable lead from rival Thiago Camilo.

"Everyone knows how much I love this competition and how fierce I am," he said.

"I feel sorry for Thiago, but there was nothing I could do. I was already coming around the outside, saw his engine failing, and ended up going around the inside.

"We're friends off the track, but when we close the visors, we fight for our ideals. “In the end, the car handled well, and even with Cacá coming strong, I took the win. My heart is in my mouth and I'm very happy."

Barrichello is better known for his days in Formula 1 where he won 11 grands prix.

He drove from 1998 to 2011, most notably as Michael Schumacher’s teammate at Ferrari.

Twice Barrichello was the runner-up in the drivers’ championship in Schumacher’s heyday.

Barrichello was also Jenson Button’s teammate, when the Brit won the F1 title in 2009 driving for Brawn.

The last of Barrichello’s F1 wins came as a Brawn driver at Monza in 2009.

His F1 career was abruptly ended at the end of 2011 when he was replaced by Ayrton Senna’s nephew Bruce at Williams.

Since then, he has driven in IndyCar and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Barrichello won the 2022 Stock Car Pro Series, too. He has now added the NASCAR Brazil Series to his CV.

Still a big name in F1, he cheekily quipped last year that he was ready to return to the series.

Talking about Fernando Alonso, Barrichello teased: “If he comes to me now and says, ‘I want you to be my teammate at Aston’, I’ll still be ready!”