2022 NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas: Full Weekend Race Schedule

The final full round of the NASCAR playoffs gets underway next weekend at Las Vegas, where one of eight drivers can punch their ticket into the championship race with a win on the 1.5-mile oval.

Four drivers were eliminated in Sunday’s race on the Charlotte Roval, including reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson. Chase Elliott and Joey Logano are at the top of the standings entering the Round of 8, and they are the only two drivers that have already won a Cup championship.

The other six drivers that will be fighting for the 2022 title include Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe. There are two drivers each from Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports, and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Should a playoff driver win at Las Vegas, they will have a major advantage over the rest of the competition by being able to prepare for the season-ending race, where a champion will be crowned.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday October 15

12:05 pm - Practice

12:50 pm - Qualifying

Sunday October 16

2:30 pm - Race