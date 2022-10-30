2022 NASCAR Championship at Phoenix: Full Weekend Race Schedule

Championship Weekend at Phoenix is finally set, with four drivers set to battle for a championship. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott will all fight for the 2022 title on the one-mile oval in the desert. Four different organizations and all three manufacturers will be represented on Sunday.

Logano and Elliott will both be vying for their second championship. Elliott won the regular season title this year, and Penske is trying to win the championship after starting the season on a high note with a Daytona 500 victory. The organization also won the IndyCar title this year with Will Power.

Bell has answered the call not once, but twice in these playoffs. Facing must-win situations at the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville, he and the Joe Gibbs Racing team delivered with monumental victories that allowed them to advance.

Chastain and Trackhouse Racing will be the underdogs going into the race, which is just fine by them. They have had a sensational season, capped by Chastain's ridiculous slingshot move on the final lap of the race at Martinsville that vaulted them into the championship round.

The 2022 season all comes down to this one race. There are no more points or stage wins to worry about. The driver that finishes highest among these four drivers will win the championship on Sunday.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday November 4

8:05 pm - Practice

Saturday November 5

3:30 pm - Qualifying

Sunday November 6

3:00 pm - Race